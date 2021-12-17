CPA to raise tariff after 35 years

CHATTOGRAM Dec 16: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to enhance tariff in the next year after a long 35 years.

The CPA had appointed a Spanish firm Messrs IDOM Consulting Engineering and Architect with a local firm Messrs S Logicfroom Limited as Consultant in April 2019 for 18 months initially.

Later on, the scheduled period was extended for several times due to pandemic which will end in the current month of December.

CPA sources said, the appointed firm has applied for extension of time till April next.

Meanwhile, the appointed consultant had discussed the matter with the stakeholders several times.

The stakeholders include, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, C & F Agents Association, Berth Operatos importers and exporters including BGMEA.

Meanwhile, the consultant has already constituted several advisory committees for reviewing the existing tariff of the Chattogram Port.

According to a reliable source, the consultant may propose to enhance the tariff from 33 per cent to 488 per cent against 15 services.

The services include; port dues, pilotage fee, berthing, unberthing fee, berth stay fee, mooring stay fee, water supply fee, river dues, landing and shipping charge, space rent, loading unloading charges, reefer container charge, lift-on, lift-off charge etc.

The CPA currently charges 51 types of tariffs in 70 slabs.

It may be mentioned that the Chattogram port handles 90% of the country's $100 billion external trade and over 30 lakh containers annually.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders of the port have been facing a 15% hike in lighter vessel charges, 23% in container handling at the private off-docks and around 30% in cargo transport by road since November last.

Chairman of CPA Rear Admiral M Shahjahan told the Daily Observer that the current tariffs were last reviewed in 1986. "So it is inevitable to review the tariff after a long 35 years,' he opined.

He also said that the port's spending for development, repairment, and maintenance increased manifold, leading to concern over the port's financial affairs.

Admiral Shahajahan claimed that the CPA had increased the capacity of the port operations with the introduction of CCT, NCT coupled with the procurement of handling equipment since 1986.

'Moreover, the handling capacity has also increased to date at 3 million TEUs of containers from 1.5 million in 1986,' he said.

Following the port's 2019-tariff hike move, a nine-member review committee was formed. The committee will talk to 27 types of stakeholders and analyse the port tariff charts in neighbouring countries.

Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) told the Daily Observer that the ports are meant for services, not for money-making.

He further commented that the CPA should improve the efficiency of the port.

Mahbub apprehended that the maritime trade of the country would be affected with the enhancement of tariffs.







