Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM Administers Oath To The Nation

Martyrs’ blood won’t go in vain: Hasina

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administering oath to the nation from the Parliament premises on Thursday. photo : Focus bangla news

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administering oath to the nation from the Parliament premises on Thursday. photo : Focus bangla news

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday while administering an oath to the nation said that the martyrs' blood would not be allowed to go in vain. She administered oath to the nation to build the country as a developed, prosperous and non-communal "Sonar Bangla" -- imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"On the occasion of golden jubilee of independence and Victory Day in the Mujib Year, I take oath in a resounding voice that I will not let the blood of the martyrs go in vain, I will love the country, I will use all my strength for the overall welfare of the people of the country," she said in the oath, requesting countrymen to join her.
The prime minister conducted the nationwide oath at 4:30 pm from South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, which was broadcast live through Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private TV channels.
People from the country's eight divisional cities and other locations took the oath together with the prime minister. Bangabandhu's younger daughter, Sheikh Rehana, was present at the swear-in ceremony.
Air display by Armed Forces aircraft on the occasion of the Victory Day. The photos were taken from Dhaka sky on Thursday. photo : Focus bangla news

Air display by Armed Forces aircraft on the occasion of the Victory Day. The photos were taken from Dhaka sky on Thursday. photo : Focus bangla news

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released a commemorative postage stamp marking the golden jubilee of the country's victory and the day of surrender by the Pakistani occupation forces.
PM also released a memorial postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and unveiled a logo inscribed with Mujib's Bangladesh -- Bangladesh tourism's branding.
She attended the ceremonies at her residence Gonobhaban, according to a message issued from PM's press wing.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, were present during the ceremonies, among others.
Meanwhile, PM Sheikh Hasina greeted country's all freedom fighters on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Victory Day.
Like previous years, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweets to the freedom fighters at the Muktijoddha Complex at College Gate of the capital as a mark of her good wishes for them.
On behalf of the PM, her Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku handed over these items to the freedom fighters and their family members at 12:30pm on Thursday.
The Freedom Fighters thanked and expressed gratitude to the PM for remembering them on every national day and festival like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh, according to a message of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader almost completely fit: Doctor
Cash crunch may impede M’singh-Nakla, Sherpur Road Improvement Project works
Aim we fought for in '71 not achieved yet: Fakhrul
UN lauds BD’s massive success in 50 years
17 hospitalized with dengue
3 more die of Covid in 24 hrs
CPA to raise tariff after 35 years
Martyrs’ blood won’t go in vain: Hasina


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft