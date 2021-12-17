Martyrs’ blood won’t go in vain: Hasina



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administering oath to the nation from the Parliament premises on Thursday. photo : Focus bangla news

"On the occasion of golden jubilee of independence and Victory Day in the Mujib Year, I take oath in a resounding voice that I will not let the blood of the martyrs go in vain, I will love the country, I will use all my strength for the overall welfare of the people of the country," she said in the oath, requesting countrymen to join her.

The prime minister conducted the nationwide oath at 4:30 pm from South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, which was broadcast live through Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private TV channels.

People from the country's eight divisional cities and other locations took the oath together with the prime minister. Bangabandhu's younger daughter, Sheikh Rehana, was present at the swear-in ceremony.

Air display by Armed Forces aircraft on the occasion of the Victory Day. The photos were taken from Dhaka sky on Thursday. photo : Focus bangla news

PM also released a memorial postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and unveiled a logo inscribed with Mujib's Bangladesh -- Bangladesh tourism's branding.

She attended the ceremonies at her residence Gonobhaban, according to a message issued from PM's press wing.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, were present during the ceremonies, among others.

Meanwhile, PM Sheikh Hasina greeted country's all freedom fighters on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Victory Day.

Like previous years, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweets to the freedom fighters at the Muktijoddha Complex at College Gate of the capital as a mark of her good wishes for them.

On behalf of the PM, her Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku handed over these items to the freedom fighters and their family members at 12:30pm on Thursday.

The Freedom Fighters thanked and expressed gratitude to the PM for remembering them on every national day and festival like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh, according to a message of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.









