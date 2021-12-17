Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade

President Md Abdul Hamid has attended a parade by the Armed Forces and other agencies in Dhaka to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation's victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also joined the celebrations on Thursday.

A contingent of 1971 freedom fighters, Armed Forces officers, and officials from different branches of law enforcement and the government were in attendance at the parade.

The President arrived at the Parade Square at 10:30 am and was welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and the chiefs of the Armed Forces.

Soon afterwards, they were joined by Kovind, who was greeted by the president and the prime minister.

Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the BNCC, BGB, police, RAB, Ansar and VDP, Coast Guard, Fire Service and Civil Defence took part in the parade organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ninth Infantry Division of the Army.

In addition to Hasina, her sister and Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, members of the cabinet, secretaries, armed forces officials, foreign ambassadors and heads of various missions and other eminent persons were also present on the occasion. -bdnews24.com









