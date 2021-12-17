Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

President Md Abdul Hamid has attended a parade by the Armed Forces and other agencies in Dhaka to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation's victory in the 1971 Liberation War.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also joined the celebrations on Thursday.
A contingent of 1971 freedom fighters, Armed Forces officers, and officials from different branches of law enforcement and the government were in attendance at the parade.
The President arrived at the Parade Square at 10:30 am and was welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and the chiefs of the Armed Forces.
Soon afterwards, they were joined by Kovind, who was greeted by the president and the prime minister.
Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the BNCC, BGB, police, RAB, Ansar and VDP, Coast Guard, Fire Service and Civil Defence took part in the parade organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ninth Infantry Division of the Army.
In addition to Hasina, her sister and Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, members of the cabinet, secretaries, armed forces officials, foreign ambassadors and heads of various missions and other eminent persons were also present on the occasion.   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader almost completely fit: Doctor
Cash crunch may impede M’singh-Nakla, Sherpur Road Improvement Project works
Aim we fought for in '71 not achieved yet: Fakhrul
UN lauds BD’s massive success in 50 years
17 hospitalized with dengue
3 more die of Covid in 24 hrs
CPA to raise tariff after 35 years
Martyrs’ blood won’t go in vain: Hasina


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft