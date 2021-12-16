US sanctions to impact staffing of BD peacekeepers: Fakhrul   

"US sanctions against seven former and incumbent Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials would have a negative impact on recruitment of our defence forces and law enforcers in the UN peacekeeping mission," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Wednesday. Leaders of different levels including four members of the party's standing committee were present at the press conference.

Fakhrul Islam also announced a five-day programme in 32 districts across the country from December 22 demanding better treatment abroad for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

"BNP thinks, the government should take all the responsibility of the US sanctions against the RAB officials. Because government uses the law enforcement agencies illegally to perpetuate their illegal power," said BNP Secretary

The BNP leader expressed concern that, in future deployment of our defence forces and law enforcers in UN peacekeeping missions would have a negative impact due to US sanctions.

Fakhrul Islam alleged, "The government used the law enforcement agencies including the RAB nakedly to perpetuate the culture of non-voting elections and culture of vote looting at night in the country. Therefore, the government is responsible for the allegations raised against RAB."

Sanctions against the RAB are, in a sense sanction against the current government, because the Awami League government forced the RAB to be part of various illegal cultures in order to retain power illegally. Therefore, BNP Secretary General said, the responsibility of the political government cannot be given to any institution of the country.

"This US embargo on allegations of serious human rights violation in the country is a strong message from the world against the current government," BNP leader said and added, "We cannot allow a political party to tarnish the reputation of the country."

Demanding action against government officials of the country involved in such crimes Fakhrul said, "Who have already played a role in perpetuating such illegitimate power of the government by turning themselves into partners of the government and introducing a culture of crime, should be brought to justice."