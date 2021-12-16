We are keen on connectivity, Kovind tells Hasina

The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that Bangladesh is a development partner of India and the relationship between the two countries is comprehensive and vibrant.

"Now we are focusing on connectivity", the visiting Indian President remarked when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on him at his suite in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim

briefed newsmen after the meeting.

Agriculture Minister M Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PMO secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the Bangladesh side.

Indian State Minister for Education Subhash Sarker, Rajdeep Roy,MP, Indian President's Secretary KD Tripathi, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami were present on the Indian side.

The Indian President also told the Bangladesh Prime Minister that he feels very happy to be part of the celebrations of three mega events.

"I am very happy to be present on this occasion when Bangladesh is celebrating three events -- birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and diplomatic relationship between the two countries," he said.

Indian President arrived in the capital on Wednesday on a three-day visit to join the special celebrations of Mujib Barsha and the 50th Golden Jubilee of victory in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said 2021 is a landmark year for Bangladesh as the country is celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence and Indo-Bangla diplomatic relations.

She said Bangladesh considers India as a great friend, adding, "Exchange of visits between the countries even amid the Covid-19 situation is the testimony of warm relationship between the two countries."

She recalled the crucial role played by the then government of India and their people during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina also recalled the historic and successful visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March of this year to join the celebration of the three events.

After the 1965 India and Pakistan war, the communications between the two countries were snapped in various routes, the Prime Minister said and called for emphasising on restoring those routes.

She expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation in various areas even in the current pandemic situation.

The Indian President said he is happy to be in Bangladesh, adding that this is his first foreign visit after Covid-19.

He described Bangabandhu an ideal of pluralism and democracy and said that the Bangabandhu-Bapuji digital exhibition was remarkable.

Bangabandhu Chair has been established in Delhi University, he mentioned.

He said Bangladesh was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccine from India and also thanked Bangladesh for sending Covid-19 medicines to India.

"Covid-19 is an unseen power that destroyed everything," he added.

The Indian President hoped that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh will be more prosperous and developed.

He appreciated Bangladesh's support to India in different international forums and thanked Sheikh Hasina for sending mangoes.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said that sending medicines, vaccines and protective equipment during the pandemic is the goodwill gesture and symbol of the cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that Bangladesh believes in secularism, she said, "All are free to perform their own religious rites and rituals. There is no barrier here. Religion is for individuals and festivals for all."







