Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

We are keen on connectivity, Kovind tells Hasina

All are free to perform their religions: PM

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that Bangladesh is a development partner of India and the relationship between the two countries is comprehensive and vibrant.
"Now we are focusing on connectivity", the visiting Indian President remarked  when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on him at his suite in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.
Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim
briefed newsmen after the meeting.
Agriculture Minister M Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PMO secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the Bangladesh side.
Indian State Minister for Education Subhash Sarker, Rajdeep Roy,MP, Indian President's Secretary KD Tripathi, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami were present on the Indian side.
The Indian President also told the Bangladesh Prime Minister that he feels very happy to be part of the celebrations of three mega events.
"I am very happy to be present on this occasion when Bangladesh is celebrating three events -- birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and diplomatic relationship between the two countries," he said.
Indian President arrived in the capital on Wednesday on a three-day visit to join the special celebrations of Mujib Barsha and the 50th Golden Jubilee of victory in the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said 2021 is a landmark year for Bangladesh as the country is celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence and Indo-Bangla diplomatic relations.
She said Bangladesh considers India as a great friend, adding, "Exchange of visits between the countries even amid the Covid-19 situation is the testimony of warm relationship between the two countries."
She recalled the crucial role played by the then government of India and their people during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sheikh Hasina also recalled the historic and successful visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March of this year to join the celebration of the three events.
After the 1965 India and Pakistan war, the communications between the two countries were snapped in various routes, the Prime Minister said and called for emphasising on restoring those routes.
She expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation in various areas even in the current pandemic situation.
 The Indian President said he is happy to be in Bangladesh, adding that this is his first foreign visit after Covid-19.
He described Bangabandhu an ideal of pluralism and democracy and said that the Bangabandhu-Bapuji digital exhibition was remarkable.
Bangabandhu Chair has been established in Delhi University, he mentioned.
He said Bangladesh was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccine from India and also thanked Bangladesh for sending Covid-19 medicines to India.
"Covid-19 is an unseen power that destroyed everything," he added.
The Indian President hoped that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh will be more prosperous and developed.
 He appreciated Bangladesh's support to India in different international forums and thanked Sheikh Hasina for sending mangoes.
In reply, Sheikh Hasina said that sending medicines, vaccines and protective equipment during the pandemic is the goodwill gesture and symbol of the cooperation between the two countries.
Noting that Bangladesh believes in secularism, she said, "All are free to perform their own religious rites and rituals. There is no barrier here. Religion is for individuals and festivals for all."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US sanctions to impact staffing of BD peacekeepers: Fakhrul   
We are keen on connectivity, Kovind tells Hasina
Trial of ex-OC Pradeep, wife begin in Ctg court
Nation celebrates golden jubilee of Victory today
Indian President arrives to join BD’s golden jubilee
British PM Johnson faces rebellion in parliament over Covid measures
Police officers unite in praise of IGP
DMP asks HSC examinees reach centres earlier today


Latest News
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Russia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh
South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to jail
'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23
Blinken calls up FM Momen; discusses bilateral issues
Charge framed against ex-OC Pradeep in graft case
Bangladesh India's development partner, Kovind tells Hasina
Indian President pays homage to Bangabandhu
Youth killed in Sirajganj road accident
Probe body formed over Bogura factory fire
Most Read News
Tributes to Martyred Intellectuals
Body of KUET teacher exhumed for autopsy
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
Tributes to martyred intellectuals
8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah
Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel
COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths: WHO
Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy
Kaliganj freed today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft