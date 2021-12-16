Trial of ex-OC Pradeep, wife begin in Ctg court

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 15: Trial of sacked OC of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradip Kumar Das, and his wife Chumki, who is still absconding, began in a court here on Wednesday in a case filed against them by

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The trial started with the framing of charges in the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid.

In this connection former OC Pradip was presented in the court from Chattogram Central Jail. After hearing he was sent back to the jail.

Earlier a Chattogram court on September 20 in 2020 ordered to attachment of Pradeep Kumar and his wife's properties worth Tk 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.

On August 23 in 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources. Mohammad Riaz Uddin, Deputy Director of integrated Chattogram Divisional ACC office filed the case.

According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018. On April 20 in 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statements of their assets.

In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statements. Following their statements, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore. Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31 in 2020.

Maj (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31 in 2020.

Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident on August 5 in 2020.

OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox's Bazar Jail.









