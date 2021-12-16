Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Illegal Wealth Case

Trial of ex-OC Pradeep, wife begin in Ctg court

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 15: Trial of sacked OC of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradip Kumar Das, and his wife Chumki, who is still absconding, began in a court here on Wednesday in a case filed against them by
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The trial started with the framing of charges in the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid.
In this connection former OC Pradip was presented in the court from Chattogram Central Jail. After hearing he was sent back to the jail.
Earlier a Chattogram court on September 20 in 2020 ordered to attachment of Pradeep Kumar and his wife's properties worth Tk 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.
On August 23 in 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources.  Mohammad Riaz Uddin, Deputy Director of integrated Chattogram Divisional ACC office filed the case.
According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.  On April 20 in 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statements of their assets.
In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statements.  Following their statements, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.  Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31 in 2020.
Maj (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31 in 2020.
Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident on August 5 in 2020.
OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox's Bazar Jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US sanctions to impact staffing of BD peacekeepers: Fakhrul   
We are keen on connectivity, Kovind tells Hasina
Trial of ex-OC Pradeep, wife begin in Ctg court
Nation celebrates golden jubilee of Victory today
Indian President arrives to join BD’s golden jubilee
British PM Johnson faces rebellion in parliament over Covid measures
Police officers unite in praise of IGP
DMP asks HSC examinees reach centres earlier today


Latest News
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Russia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh
South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to jail
'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23
Blinken calls up FM Momen; discusses bilateral issues
Charge framed against ex-OC Pradeep in graft case
Bangladesh India's development partner, Kovind tells Hasina
Indian President pays homage to Bangabandhu
Youth killed in Sirajganj road accident
Probe body formed over Bogura factory fire
Most Read News
Tributes to Martyred Intellectuals
Body of KUET teacher exhumed for autopsy
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
Tributes to martyred intellectuals
8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah
Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel
COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths: WHO
Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy
Kaliganj freed today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft