Nation celebrates golden jubilee of Victory today



Balaka Bhaban, the head office of the National flag carrier Biman, along with many other buildings in the city, illuminated in national colours and the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in observance of golden jubilee of victory. The photo was taken on Wednesday evening. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This year the celebration of Victory Day has added a new dimension as the day is set to be celebrated coinciding with two giant celebrations - the birth centenary of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.

Marking the two celebrations, Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration National Implementation Committee has taken up a two-day special programme titled 'The Great Hero of the Great Victory' at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka from December 16 to 17.

At the beginning of the first day's programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer an oath to the nation at 4:30pm as part of the celebrations.

At the second session of the programme, a discussion will be held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

President M Abdul Hamid will be present as the Chief Guest while his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind will be the Guest of Honour at the discussion.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will speak at the event while Chief Coordinator of the implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury will deliver the welcome speech.

On the occasion, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana will present the 'Sraddha Smarak- Mujib Chironton' to the guest of honour.

On December 17, a cultural function will be organized on the Sangsad premises around 5:30pm.

All programs marking the giant celebrations will be held maintaining the health guidelines in the face of the global pandemic Covid-19.

Besides, the programmes marking 'Victory Day' will also include a 31- gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, and hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.

The Victory Day programmes also include decorating city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital with the rise of the sun Thursday.

This will be followed by the family members of Bir Sreshthas, wounded freedom fighters and Bir Muktijoddhas while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will lead them.

Later, foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organizations and people from all walks of life will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Contingents of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force as well as Freedom Fighters, Paramilitary forces, law enforcement agencies and various ministries of the government will participate in the parade to be held at the National Parade Square in the city at 10:30am.

President Abdul Hamid will be present there and take salute while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inspect the parade.

The day is a public holiday.

National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion while Bangladesh Postal Department will release memorial postage stamps.

The state-owned and private televisions and radios will broadcast special programs highlighting the Liberation War.

Marking the day, improved diets will be served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country.

Besides, various political, social and cultural organizations including Bangladesh Awami League and associate bodies, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, will celebrate the day with different programmes.

A discussion on the best utilization of digital technology and upholding the spirit of the Liberation War in building Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be held on the occasion.

Besides, receptions of valiant freedom fighters and family members of martyrs will be held in the metropolis, districts and upazilas.

Following the health guidelines, special prayers will be offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity for the country.

Similar programs will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as by Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.

At the same time, Bangladesh Cycle Lane Implement Council will arrange victory theme song in the voices of thousands people and bicycle rally at 11:11 am at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka University campus on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) on Wednesday arranged a discussion meeting on the occasion of the Great Victory Day and the Golden Jubilee of independence.

Chief Scientific Officer Nur Hossain Sharifee was the keynote speaker on the significance of the Great Victory Day in the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

SPARRSO Chairman Mizanur Rahman was the chief guest while officers and employees of SPARRSO were present at the discussion.











The nation is set to celebrate the 51st Victory Day today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 50 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation. The day is the most joyous and precious day to the countrymen.This year the celebration of Victory Day has added a new dimension as the day is set to be celebrated coinciding with two giant celebrations - the birth centenary of Father of theNation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.Marking the two celebrations, Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration National Implementation Committee has taken up a two-day special programme titled 'The Great Hero of the Great Victory' at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka from December 16 to 17.At the beginning of the first day's programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer an oath to the nation at 4:30pm as part of the celebrations.At the second session of the programme, a discussion will be held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.President M Abdul Hamid will be present as the Chief Guest while his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind will be the Guest of Honour at the discussion.Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will speak at the event while Chief Coordinator of the implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury will deliver the welcome speech.On the occasion, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana will present the 'Sraddha Smarak- Mujib Chironton' to the guest of honour.On December 17, a cultural function will be organized on the Sangsad premises around 5:30pm.All programs marking the giant celebrations will be held maintaining the health guidelines in the face of the global pandemic Covid-19.Besides, the programmes marking 'Victory Day' will also include a 31- gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, and hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.The Victory Day programmes also include decorating city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital with the rise of the sun Thursday.This will be followed by the family members of Bir Sreshthas, wounded freedom fighters and Bir Muktijoddhas while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will lead them.Later, foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organizations and people from all walks of life will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War.Contingents of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force as well as Freedom Fighters, Paramilitary forces, law enforcement agencies and various ministries of the government will participate in the parade to be held at the National Parade Square in the city at 10:30am.President Abdul Hamid will be present there and take salute while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inspect the parade.The day is a public holiday.National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion while Bangladesh Postal Department will release memorial postage stamps.The state-owned and private televisions and radios will broadcast special programs highlighting the Liberation War.Marking the day, improved diets will be served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country.Besides, various political, social and cultural organizations including Bangladesh Awami League and associate bodies, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, will celebrate the day with different programmes.A discussion on the best utilization of digital technology and upholding the spirit of the Liberation War in building Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be held on the occasion.Besides, receptions of valiant freedom fighters and family members of martyrs will be held in the metropolis, districts and upazilas.Following the health guidelines, special prayers will be offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity for the country.Similar programs will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as by Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.At the same time, Bangladesh Cycle Lane Implement Council will arrange victory theme song in the voices of thousands people and bicycle rally at 11:11 am at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka University campus on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) on Wednesday arranged a discussion meeting on the occasion of the Great Victory Day and the Golden Jubilee of independence.Chief Scientific Officer Nur Hossain Sharifee was the keynote speaker on the significance of the Great Victory Day in the Golden Jubilee of Independence.SPARRSO Chairman Mizanur Rahman was the chief guest while officers and employees of SPARRSO were present at the discussion.