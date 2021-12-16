Indian President arrives to join BD’s golden jubilee



Indian President Ram Nath Kovind exchanging pleasantries with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the banquet hosted in his honour by President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday evening. PHOTO: PMO

Bangabandhu's birth centenary and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh rolled out the red carpet to welcome Indian President. President M Abdul Hamid received his Indian counterpart with a bouquet at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R.) International Airport (HISA) while Rashida Hamid also presented a bouquet to the Indian first lady. Kovind is being accompanied by Indian first lady Savita Kovind and their daughter Swathi Covind, India's education minister and two parliament members alongside several senior officials.

The 14th Indian president is the only foreign dignitary participating in the event of December 16 at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid to represent India. However, Nepal and Bhutan have also sent their representatives to join the celebration.

The Indian president will also take part in a function titled "Great Victory Heroes" in the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to pay respect to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation and celebrate the joy of victory. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad speaker and other dignitaries are expected to attend the event in the evening today.

Earlier, a special Indian Airlines flight carrying Kovind and his entourage members landed at 11:10 am in the airport on Wednesday. Maintaining the health guidelines due to pandemic situation, the Indian president was given an honour guard with 21-gun salute by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force there.

The visiting delegation members also followed health rules, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing on the occasion.

After the welcome ceremony at the airport, the Indian President placed wreath at the Memorial to pay homage to the memory of Bangladesh's nine-month-long 1971 Liberation War martyrs, planted a sapling and signed the visitors' book there.

Later, he visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi no. 32 to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all times, while Bangladesh simultaneously is celebrating two historic mega events - Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the Bangladesh's Independence's Golden Jubilee.

Later in the afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on the Indian president at his suit in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

President Hamid hosted a banquet in his honour joined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Bangabhaban in the evening after talks with his counterpart.

The Indian president presented his Bangladesh counterpart two replicas -- Russian made T-55 tanks and Mig-21 vintage aircraft used during the 1971 war as gifts.

On the third day of his visit on December 17, the Indian president is scheduled to inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated section of Kali Temple.

President Kovind is scheduled to fly for New Delhi tomorrow afternoon.







