Bodies of 5 fire victims handed over to families

BOGURA, Dec 14: The dead bodies of all the deceased, who died in a devastating fire incident at a plastic factory in Bogura's Santahar municipality of Adamdighi upazila on Tuesday, were handed over to their families on Wednesday.

The deceased are Shihab Hossain, 14, son of Lutfar Rahman of Santahar, Shahjahan Ali, 28, son of Nasir Uddin of Sariakandi's Sarinda, Iman Ali Mondal, 15, son of Hasan Ali of Pahlowanpara of Sariakandi, Abul Khalek, 50, son of late Afsar Uddin of Ghoraghat in Dinajpur and Belal Hossain, 55, son of late Abdur Rahman of Chhatni Dhekra of the Sariakandi upazila.