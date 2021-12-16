1971 veterans join Congress in remembering Indira Gandhi who helped BD win liberation

New Delhi, Dec 15: Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony today said that he feels sorry that the Narendra Modi- led government has not mentioned even once in the last one year the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh, the greatest military victory after the Second World War.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971, in Jawahar Bhawan, a kilometre from the seat of power, former Defence Minister A.K. Antony and Chairman of the BLWCC said that the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy showed their courage and dedication and ultimately achieved their mission. "Actually in the beginning, Indira Gandhi was against the partition of Pakistan. In the course of this war, thousands of soldiers and also Mukti Bahini soldiers sacrificed their lives for the success of the war. I would like to pay respectable homage the brave memory of the war heroes who laid down their lives. We cannot forget the sacrifices, courage, determination, dedication and patriotism of our forces. India cannot forget their contribution but we can celebrate this victory- the 50th year of Bangladesh liberation mainly because of one fearless leader, Mrs Indira Gandhi. The world opinion was against the war but Indira Gandhi was able to change the mood of public opinion in the west. Western Europe was convinced but only President Nixon was not convinced. President Nixon was bent upon teaching India a lesson. When President Nixon saw that Indira Gandhi was not yielding, he gave direction to the American seventh fleet to sail through the Bay of Bengal. She simply closed that bridge. Ultimately, she proved that she is the real leader. I salute the Indian armed forces for their dedication, valour, courage and sacrifice but this victory was possible mainly because of Indira Gandhi's leadership. She mobilized the resources of the entire country. The Indian Parliament including the Opposition congratulated her and Atal Behari Vajpayee who was in the Lok Sabha (House of People in the Indian Parliament) called her Durga (name of Hindu Goddess). Many others hailed her as 'Shakti' (Power). In the last one year during the celebrations, they are not mentioning the name of Indira Gandhi. We must realise this. I have not heard one word, not even a sentence of praise or appreciation from the Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi was given the greatest civilian honour by the Bangladesh government.''

A large number of veterans of the1971 war joined the Congress party cadres and leaders in praising the resilience of the people of Bangladesh and the then fearless Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in liberating Bangladesh.

Congress President, Sonia Gandhi said that fifty years ago, the brave people of Bangladesh gave themselves a new future and India supported them. " Indira Gandhi remains an inspiration for crores of Indians. She sensitized the entire world community to the cause of the people of Bangladesh. Let us congratulate Bangladesh. The country has developed significantly in the face of great challenged. The United Nations recently graduated it from the Least Developed Country to the Developed Country category.''

Capt Praveen Davar, Convener, Bangladesh Liberation War Commemoration Committee (BLWCC), 1971 said that the committee was constituted last December by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. " At present, we are celebrating the war at the national level but we have decided to celebrate it at the district level, State level and national level. We have had this programme in 101 districts. Tomorrow, a large number of veterans of 1971 war will assemble at the public meeting being addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun in the northern State of Uttarakhand tomorrow. From next year, we will celebrate December 16 as Bijay Dibash (Victory Day. The war was won in just 13 days under the courageous and daring leadership of Indira Gandhi."

Lieutenant General A. R..K. Reddy, Vice Admiral Sanjiv Bhasin and Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak were invited as special guests to recall their contribution in the 1971 war.

A 15 minute documentary on the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971 was screened at the crowded event. Those who attended the event also got to see some rare pictures of the war in panel style photo exhibition from the entrance to the auditorium. A booklet in English with Hindi translation titled ' 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War Bijay Dibash0; 16 Dec 1971' was also distributed at the event.











