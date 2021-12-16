Video
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Twenty-seven new dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, but no death reported, health authorities said.
Dengue claimed 101 lives so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Ninety-two people died in Dhaka division alone, three in Mymensingh division, two each in Chattogram, and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Twenty patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining seven cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 166 patients who were diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.    -UNB



