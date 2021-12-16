Video
City News

Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh has registered four new deaths from Covid-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 28,038.
The Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,580,302 as 297 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 247 infections.
Nationwide, another 269 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,544,933.
As many as 28,153 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.77 per cent.    -bdnews24.com


