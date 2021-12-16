Stop celebrating bizarre birthdays

Dear Sir

Like other countries in the world, Bangladesh also has a tradition of celebrating birthdays. This day is celebrated by cutting cakes and lighting candles to catch up with friends and family. However, in recent times, the celebration of different types of birthdays among young people has added a different dimension to the prevailing norms.



In the name of celebrating a birthday, they tie a birthday boy or girl to a tree or a pole with a rope and throw rotten eggs from a distance. Then apply wheat, flour or abir on the egg-soaked body and feel very satisfied. But such a chaotic, bizarre and insane festival can never be a birthday celebration. It is doubtful whether there is such weird birthday celebration in anywhere in the world.



Therefore, I would like to ask all the parents and guardians to be aware of the celebration of their children's birthdays and the highest intervention of the administration to stop such strange birthday celebrations.



Monirul Haque Rony

Jhikargacha, Jashore