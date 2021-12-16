Bangladesh at 50: Achievements in sexual and reproductive health and challenges

Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in improving its public health indicators in the last 50 years despite its policy-and system-level challenges. Major achievements include considerable reductions in maternal and child mortality, increased immunisation coverage, and increased life expectancy. Maternal healthcare services use, including use of antenatal (47%), delivery (53%), and postnatal healthcare services (52%), have risen significantly, although they are still considered very low. Remarkable progress has also been achieved in reproductive health.



The total fertility rate has fallen from 6.87 in 1971 to 2.3 in 2017, which is lower than the average in low and middle income countries (LMICs, 3.8 in 2015). Since the independence, the percentage of women of reproductive age using modern contraception increased from 8% in 1971 to 62% in 2017, an estimate which is around twice the average percentage in LMICs. However, unmet need for contraception and unmet need for modern contraception are still high at 12% and 27%, respectively. A declining trend in maternal and child mortality also indicates impressive gains. Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) fall to 173 per 100,000 live births by 2021, a 70% reduction within 50 years (1971 to 2021).



The under-five and infant mortality rates reduced to 45 and 38 per 10,000 live births, respectively, a result which is around 5 times lower than the rates reported in 1971. All of these figures place Bangladesh as one of the top-performing countries in terms of achieving relevant targets of the recently concluded Millennium Development Goals (MDGs, 2000-2015). Despite these achievements, many challenges persist in Bangladesh's healthcare system. The ability to continue the improvement of effective policies and evaluate policies in a timely manner is the most important challenge.



Policies developed in one government change following the formation of another government in subsequent years. A commitment to keeping health policies and programs outside politics is therefore important to make the development of healthcare services sustainable.



Moreover, low expenditure on the healthcare sector is often not enough to ensure services for women of low socio-economic status, and this creates unequal use of healthcare services.



Importantly, this was identified as a major issue in Bangladesh's 2001 Health Policy and Strategies and as addressed in the subsequent plans. Consequently, there has been a remarkable increase in public facilities targeting people of low socio-economic status. Despite this expansion, a large proportion of them remain excluded. For instance, reported use of at least one antenatal healthcare visit was 29% for women with low socio-economic status compared to 89% for women with high socio-economic status; health facility delivery was 9% for low socio-economic status women compared to 15% for high socio-economic status women; and postnatal healthcare use was 11% for women with low socio-economic status compared to 52% among women with high socio-economic status.



Moreover, apart from primary healthcare services, women of low socio-economic status also lack access to high-quality advanced maternal healthcare, especially in tertiary healthcare facilities, because of unaffordable hidden costs associated with seeking treatment. Furthermore, there exist service inequalities in maternal healthcare services use across several background factors, including education and place of residence. There are four probable causes for such inequalities: inefficient management of existing facilities, under-utilisation of available facilities, inadequate facilities, and urban-based healthcare facilities. Addressing these issues through increasing health expenditure in the national budget, reducing misdistribution of human resources and health infrastructures, and creating more healthcare facilities are other challenges for Bangladesh.

Although Bangladesh credits itself with having a unique structure for providing family planning services and contraception, access to these services also varies widely in low/high socio-economic status, rural/urban, and educated/uneducated populations. Importantly, these gaps are widening, and the rate of increase in contraception use has slowed recently. Moreover, unmet need for contraception and unmet need for modern contraception are still high. This contributes to the high occurrence of unintended pregnancy, with many women facing repeated unintended pregnancies. These create a further burden of maternal health care services. Given this context, it is essential to widen existing family planning programs and ensure the availability of contraception for all reproductive-aged women.



Despite significant reductions, maternal and under-five mortality rates remain high. Importantly, the majority of these deaths occur because of complications during pregnancy and following delivery, such as haemorrhage, eclampsia, and birth defects. Therefore, preventing these adverse outcomes requires additional implementation of comprehensive interventions in the areas of maternal malnutrition, and reproductive and postnatal healthcare services utilisation. It is also necessary to identify a comprehensive range of factors where adverse outcomes are common, where successes are made, and where further improvements are necessary.



However, such approaches are still challenging for Bangladesh due to economic inequalities and difficulties associated with utilising healthcare services, particularly in rural areas. Policies and programs to address these issues from the government level are important without any delay for further progress. However, this urgency seems missing at the government level.

The writer is a public health

expert and assistant professor of Population Science at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh













