

Our road to Golden Jubilee



Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of Pakistan nation came to Dhaka and declared that "Urdu and only Urdu shall be the state language of Pakistan". Bengalis in East Pakistan protested against the announcement. In the final stage, on February 21, 1952, the movement for language took on the most intense form. Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, Shafiur and many others were killed in the police firing on that day. As a result, the ruling class of Pakistan was forced to recognize Bengali as one of the state languages of Pakistan in 1956.



Due to their control over the provinces, the West Pakistanis used more funds than the East Pakistanis. Between 1948 and 1960, 70% of Pakistan's total export earnings came from exports to East Pakistan, which received only 25% of that amount.



The Bengalis of East Pakistan were a minority in the Pakistan Army. In 1965, officers of Bengali descent in various branches of the armed forces made up only 5% of the total force, of which only a few held command and most held technical or administrative positions.



Despite East Pakistan being the largest part of Pakistan in terms of population, the political power of the country was vested in West Pakistan. As the distribution of power on the basis of population favoured East Pakistan, West Pakistan introduced a fancy concept called "One Unit Theory", where the whole of West Pakistan was considered as one province. Its sole purpose was to balance the votes in the eastern and western parts.

From the very beginning, conspiracies were hatched in the name of governance in Pakistan and the military played a key role in this conspiracy. Whenever an East Pakistani leader was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, the West Pakistanis fired him on one pretext or another. General Ayub Khan seized power in Pakistan in 1958 and his dictatorial rule in Pakistan continued for 11 long years.



The occupation of this immoral power by the military rulers of West Pakistan only widens the gap between East and West Pakistan.



In Pakistan's first general election in 1970, the East Pakistan Awami League, the largest party in East Pakistan, won an absolute majority. The party won 167 of the 169 seats in East Pakistan and won a majority in the 313-seat National Assembly giving the Awami League the right to form a government. But Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, leader of the Pakistan People's Party opposed Sheikh Mujib becoming Pakistan's prime minister.



The military government of Pakistan was not willing to hand over power to the people of East Pakistan. Pakistani President Yahya Khan began weaving a blueprint for a conspiracy with West Pakistani leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and military officers. Bhutto also refused to accept Mujib's six-point demand. The pre-scheduled session on March 3, 1971 was canceled without any reason.



This decision went beyond the patience of the angry people of East Pakistan. Protests erupted across the country. On March 3, the two leaders from the eastern and western parts met in Dhaka to decide the fate of the country.



However, as the meeting was not fruitful, Mujib called for a nationwide strike. Dhaka became a city of processions. Bangabandhu called for a five-day strike and non-cooperation movement across the country. At his call, East Pakistan became virtually impassable. The military government tried to control the situation by imposing a curfew, but the movement did not subside. After the strike, Bangabandhu delivered his historic speech on March 7 at Racecourse ground.



Our road to Golden Jubilee



When the whole country was in such situation, Yahya Khan came to Dhaka and started talks with Sheikh Mujib about forming a government and handing over power. But at the same time, the military was preparing to launch an armed operation in East Pakistan.



General Tikka Khan was sent to Dhaka as the Governor of East Pakistan but no Bengali judge agreed to administer the oath to him. Troops and weapons were brought to East Pakistan. Between March 10 and 13, Pakistan Airlines canceled all its international flights to transport "official passengers" to East Pakistan on an emergency basis. Almost all of these "government passengers" were white-clad soldiers of the Pakistani military.



On the night, after the Mujib-Yahya meeting broke up on 25 March, Yahya Khan secretly marched to West Pakistan in the evening, giving a secret signal of armed operation to the Pakistani military. On the night of March 25, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, an armed genocidal operation aimed at crushing the Bengali resistance. After the massacre, Pakistani forces arrested Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and five of his loyal aides that night.



Before his arrest, he wrote the declaration of independence of Bangladesh.



Within months, the East Bengal Regiment, the East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), the East Pakistan Police, the Bengali members of the armed forces and above all, the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh formed the MuktiBahini to liberate the country from the grip of the Pakistani military. Guerrilla warfare terrorized the Pakistani aggressors across the country.



Then India got directly involved in the War of Independence of Bangladesh. In the face of a joint attack by the Liberation Army and the Indian Army, the already defeated and discouraged Pakistani military decided to cease fighting. On 16 December at the Racecourse Ground in Dhaka, Pakistan signed a surrender document with 93,000 troops. This marked the end of the bloody war of independence of Bangladesh which lasted for nine months and Bangladesh was established as a new independent state.

Md Arafat Rahman, asst.

officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University







A research on the background of Bangladesh's independence shows that West Pakistan's exploitative attitude towards East Pakistan started from the birth of Pakistan. Not only economic exploitation, but also oppression of Bengali culture and tradition began.Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of Pakistan nation came to Dhaka and declared that "Urdu and only Urdu shall be the state language of Pakistan". Bengalis in East Pakistan protested against the announcement. In the final stage, on February 21, 1952, the movement for language took on the most intense form. Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, Shafiur and many others were killed in the police firing on that day. As a result, the ruling class of Pakistan was forced to recognize Bengali as one of the state languages of Pakistan in 1956.Due to their control over the provinces, the West Pakistanis used more funds than the East Pakistanis. Between 1948 and 1960, 70% of Pakistan's total export earnings came from exports to East Pakistan, which received only 25% of that amount.The Bengalis of East Pakistan were a minority in the Pakistan Army. In 1965, officers of Bengali descent in various branches of the armed forces made up only 5% of the total force, of which only a few held command and most held technical or administrative positions.Despite East Pakistan being the largest part of Pakistan in terms of population, the political power of the country was vested in West Pakistan. As the distribution of power on the basis of population favoured East Pakistan, West Pakistan introduced a fancy concept called "One Unit Theory", where the whole of West Pakistan was considered as one province. Its sole purpose was to balance the votes in the eastern and western parts.From the very beginning, conspiracies were hatched in the name of governance in Pakistan and the military played a key role in this conspiracy. Whenever an East Pakistani leader was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, the West Pakistanis fired him on one pretext or another. General Ayub Khan seized power in Pakistan in 1958 and his dictatorial rule in Pakistan continued for 11 long years.The occupation of this immoral power by the military rulers of West Pakistan only widens the gap between East and West Pakistan.In Pakistan's first general election in 1970, the East Pakistan Awami League, the largest party in East Pakistan, won an absolute majority. The party won 167 of the 169 seats in East Pakistan and won a majority in the 313-seat National Assembly giving the Awami League the right to form a government. But Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, leader of the Pakistan People's Party opposed Sheikh Mujib becoming Pakistan's prime minister.The military government of Pakistan was not willing to hand over power to the people of East Pakistan. Pakistani President Yahya Khan began weaving a blueprint for a conspiracy with West Pakistani leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and military officers. Bhutto also refused to accept Mujib's six-point demand. The pre-scheduled session on March 3, 1971 was canceled without any reason.This decision went beyond the patience of the angry people of East Pakistan. Protests erupted across the country. On March 3, the two leaders from the eastern and western parts met in Dhaka to decide the fate of the country.However, as the meeting was not fruitful, Mujib called for a nationwide strike. Dhaka became a city of processions. Bangabandhu called for a five-day strike and non-cooperation movement across the country. At his call, East Pakistan became virtually impassable. The military government tried to control the situation by imposing a curfew, but the movement did not subside. After the strike, Bangabandhu delivered his historic speech on March 7 at Racecourse ground.In his speech, Bangabandhumade four demands for implementation before the March 25 National Assembly session: immediate withdrawal of martial law, return of troops to the cantonment, search for the exact number of casualties and transfer of power to elected representatives. Sheikh Mujib declared in his historic speech, "This time the struggle is for our liberation, this time the struggle is for freedom". His speech drove the whole nation into frenzy for independence.When the whole country was in such situation, Yahya Khan came to Dhaka and started talks with Sheikh Mujib about forming a government and handing over power. But at the same time, the military was preparing to launch an armed operation in East Pakistan.General Tikka Khan was sent to Dhaka as the Governor of East Pakistan but no Bengali judge agreed to administer the oath to him. Troops and weapons were brought to East Pakistan. Between March 10 and 13, Pakistan Airlines canceled all its international flights to transport "official passengers" to East Pakistan on an emergency basis. Almost all of these "government passengers" were white-clad soldiers of the Pakistani military.On the night, after the Mujib-Yahya meeting broke up on 25 March, Yahya Khan secretly marched to West Pakistan in the evening, giving a secret signal of armed operation to the Pakistani military. On the night of March 25, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, an armed genocidal operation aimed at crushing the Bengali resistance. After the massacre, Pakistani forces arrested Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and five of his loyal aides that night.Before his arrest, he wrote the declaration of independence of Bangladesh.Within months, the East Bengal Regiment, the East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), the East Pakistan Police, the Bengali members of the armed forces and above all, the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh formed the MuktiBahini to liberate the country from the grip of the Pakistani military. Guerrilla warfare terrorized the Pakistani aggressors across the country.Then India got directly involved in the War of Independence of Bangladesh. In the face of a joint attack by the Liberation Army and the Indian Army, the already defeated and discouraged Pakistani military decided to cease fighting. On 16 December at the Racecourse Ground in Dhaka, Pakistan signed a surrender document with 93,000 troops. This marked the end of the bloody war of independence of Bangladesh which lasted for nine months and Bangladesh was established as a new independent state.Md Arafat Rahman, asst.officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University