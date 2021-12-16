

Tale of red-green Bangladesh



The new red and green Bangladesh was born, armed resistance and the Great War of Liberation began. After that, for nine long months, the invading forces and their accomplices committed crimes against humanity such as genocide, arson, looting and torture of women all over the country. One crore people were forced to leave their homeland and take refuge in India. A joint force consisting of the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Allied Forces was formed.



This day of victory is also a day of sorrow in the life of the nation. We had to pay the ultimate price for gaining freedom. The silt of Bengal has been stained with the blood of three million martyrs; the streams of Padma-Meghna-Jamuna were stained with blood. Two lakh mothers and sisters lost their chastity. Countless people were tortured, enduring misery. Innumerable houses were set on fire by the invading Pakistani army. The loss of resources has been huge.



Following the path shown by Bangabandhu, those who fought the War of Liberation, their names are written in golden letters in history. Fifty years ago, on December 16, 1971, this day came with a dream full of joys. The day mixed with tears of joy comes again and again, eternity will come again and again year after year.



The nation is remembering with humble respect the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the armed liberation war and the freedom fighters who lost their dignity. More than half of the total population of the country has not seen Ekattar, that courage of 1971, that heroic unity of 1971.



Many people who witnessed that war are no longer alive today. One day, not a single person seen in 1971 by natural law will survive. There will be an independent Bangladesh created by self-sacrifice and there will be young people forever. Ekattar means victory story of youth. Young people move forward, go ahead. The youth is taking Bangladesh forward. Today's Bangladesh is in the upward position of various socio-economic and cultural indicators of the region. Overcoming many adversities, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh is moving forward with huge success.



The tumultuous path of the Bengali freedom struggle was a long one. After 200 years of British colonial rule, India was divided on the basis of biracial theory. Although the British rule and exploitation came to an end, the exploitation of Bengalis did not end. The West Pakistanis, in the role of rulers, continued to exploit and oppress the Bengalis economically and culturally. They hurt the mother tongue.



Through the strong leadership of Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation, he snatched the sun of freedom through the bloodiest liberation struggle in the history of the world and gave birth to a new independent country on the world map. The history of the War of Liberation is an invaluable resource and ultimate victory story in terms of human civilization and independence.



Tale of red-green Bangladesh



The majority of those who associated themselves with the birth of Bangladesh in 1971 were also young. Therefore, the responsibility of taking the present Bangladesh forward has been entrusted to the young generation. Now those who are young also feel the calm consciousness of the Liberation War. Bangladesh is moving forward with that consciousness.



There are many limitations, yet we have come a long way in recent times. Going forward, moving upward, that is why it is repeatedly said that the youth will take Bangladesh forward. The elders will show the way forward. This is the age of competition. Competition means fighting. We need courage to fight and a courageous leadership is needed to transmit that courage. In 1971, the nation got the best leader of the millennium and his brave leadership.



Every year, this day appears among us in new forms, new outfits and new thoughts. The new generation of youth has not seen victory; But they have heard the autobiography of that victory. Everyone should keep the achievement of Victory Day in their heart and present the word of Victory Day to the newcomers. It is necessary to inform about the torture and oppression during Lhe liberation War.



On 16 December, huge Pakistani soldiers bowed their heads and surrendered to the joint forces. This Bangladesh is for all of us irrespective of religion. Red-green flags are flying from house to house. The freedom fighters are called the golden sons of the country. Bangladesh's independence is the result of thousands of years of struggle. The bravado of the freedom fighters will remain in the hearts of Bengalis forever. The harvest of their sacrifice was not wasted. The red-green flag of eternity will continue to fly forever in evergreen Bangladesh.

Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and Freelance Columnist









The most glorious chapter in the thousand year history of Bengalis is the great Liberation War of 1971. The architect of this war was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh. On the night of March 25, 1971, the unarmed Bengalis were attacked by the Pakistan Army and their allies. In the early hours of March 26, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the then province of Pakistan called East Pakistan, declared the independence of Bangladesh.The new red and green Bangladesh was born, armed resistance and the Great War of Liberation began. After that, for nine long months, the invading forces and their accomplices committed crimes against humanity such as genocide, arson, looting and torture of women all over the country. One crore people were forced to leave their homeland and take refuge in India. A joint force consisting of the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Allied Forces was formed.This day of victory is also a day of sorrow in the life of the nation. We had to pay the ultimate price for gaining freedom. The silt of Bengal has been stained with the blood of three million martyrs; the streams of Padma-Meghna-Jamuna were stained with blood. Two lakh mothers and sisters lost their chastity. Countless people were tortured, enduring misery. Innumerable houses were set on fire by the invading Pakistani army. The loss of resources has been huge.Following the path shown by Bangabandhu, those who fought the War of Liberation, their names are written in golden letters in history. Fifty years ago, on December 16, 1971, this day came with a dream full of joys. The day mixed with tears of joy comes again and again, eternity will come again and again year after year.The nation is remembering with humble respect the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the armed liberation war and the freedom fighters who lost their dignity. More than half of the total population of the country has not seen Ekattar, that courage of 1971, that heroic unity of 1971.Many people who witnessed that war are no longer alive today. One day, not a single person seen in 1971 by natural law will survive. There will be an independent Bangladesh created by self-sacrifice and there will be young people forever. Ekattar means victory story of youth. Young people move forward, go ahead. The youth is taking Bangladesh forward. Today's Bangladesh is in the upward position of various socio-economic and cultural indicators of the region. Overcoming many adversities, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh is moving forward with huge success.The tumultuous path of the Bengali freedom struggle was a long one. After 200 years of British colonial rule, India was divided on the basis of biracial theory. Although the British rule and exploitation came to an end, the exploitation of Bengalis did not end. The West Pakistanis, in the role of rulers, continued to exploit and oppress the Bengalis economically and culturally. They hurt the mother tongue.Through the strong leadership of Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation, he snatched the sun of freedom through the bloodiest liberation struggle in the history of the world and gave birth to a new independent country on the world map. The history of the War of Liberation is an invaluable resource and ultimate victory story in terms of human civilization and independence.The War of Liberation is a unique source of our inspiration. It is the most significant achievement of the twentieth century in our national life. The War of Liberation is an immortal tale of extreme sacrifice and an integral part of the glory of the nation. History makes real leaders and people make history.This war of 1971 was a life-and-death people's war.The majority of those who associated themselves with the birth of Bangladesh in 1971 were also young. Therefore, the responsibility of taking the present Bangladesh forward has been entrusted to the young generation. Now those who are young also feel the calm consciousness of the Liberation War. Bangladesh is moving forward with that consciousness.There are many limitations, yet we have come a long way in recent times. Going forward, moving upward, that is why it is repeatedly said that the youth will take Bangladesh forward. The elders will show the way forward. This is the age of competition. Competition means fighting. We need courage to fight and a courageous leadership is needed to transmit that courage. In 1971, the nation got the best leader of the millennium and his brave leadership.Every year, this day appears among us in new forms, new outfits and new thoughts. The new generation of youth has not seen victory; But they have heard the autobiography of that victory. Everyone should keep the achievement of Victory Day in their heart and present the word of Victory Day to the newcomers. It is necessary to inform about the torture and oppression during Lhe liberation War.On 16 December, huge Pakistani soldiers bowed their heads and surrendered to the joint forces. This Bangladesh is for all of us irrespective of religion. Red-green flags are flying from house to house. The freedom fighters are called the golden sons of the country. Bangladesh's independence is the result of thousands of years of struggle. The bravado of the freedom fighters will remain in the hearts of Bengalis forever. The harvest of their sacrifice was not wasted. The red-green flag of eternity will continue to fly forever in evergreen Bangladesh.Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and Freelance Columnist