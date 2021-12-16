Bangladesh in 50 years of victory

December 16, 1971 was a very memorable day for the Bengali nation. Because through a bloody war of liberation which lasted for nine months independence was achieved at the cost of the sacrifices of 3 million martyrs. The final victory was achieved on 16 December 1971 with the surrender of the Pakistan army. Similarly, December 16, 2021 also carries special significance because on this day Bangladesh will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its victory.



Moreover, in the last 50 years of the victory, the glorious and wonderful position of Bengal on the world map is reflecting the message of arrival as a role model for other countries which is being seen in the international media. On November 24, 2021, the 40th Plenary Session of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly approved the recommendation to upgrade Bangladesh from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a Developing Country. As a result, even though Bangladesh officially got the status of a developing country, its completion will take place in 2026.



Undoubtedly the UN General Assembly's resolution is a unique achievement and a rare honour for the country. This achievement at this time is very glorious for us. Because this is a landmark achievement as we celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation (2020-2021) the golden jubilee of independence and also the golden jubilee of victory. However, the catalogue of the progress and position of today's Bangladesh in various indicators including socio-economic-infrastructural development are completely different from other counties. In the post-independence period, Bangabandhu continued his efforts to improve the lot of the poor people by reorganizing the country which was inhabited by a larger population than its size.



In 1973-74, the percentage of poverty line was 83% and 81% in rural and urban areas respectively. At that time the lion's share of the country's economic activities depended on agriculture. The situation has been slowly changing since the early 1980's. But in the last 12 years, things have changed dramatically, and what has been visible is that no less developed country has been able to accomplish in such a short time Until the 1980s. Bangladesh's economy was largely dependent on exports of jute and jute products. Now, the apparel industry in Bangladesh is one of the largest industries.



At present, more than 82 per cent of the total exports come from this sector. Since 1978, the garment industry has been making the biggest contribution to the economic development of the country. In 1972-73, the contribution of agriculture sector to GDP was 49.57 percent. At the same time, the contribution of the service sector was 37.86 and the contribution of the industrial sector was only 12.56. On the other hand, the contribution of the agricultural sector decreased to 13.32 percent in 2018-19. At the same time, the contribution of service sector increased to 55.53 and the industrial sector followed by 31.15 per cent.



Now, the country's export income is also increasing as a result of it being multiplied. For more than three decades now, the industry has been booming in the country's economy, maintaining its uniqueness and accelerating at a breakneck pace. From 2001/2002 to 2008/2009, the total national annual growth rate was 5.6%, then it has increased by more than 6% every year and increased to 8.2% in 2020-21. The per capita income in 1972-73 was US$ 88, in 1982-83 it was $189, in 1992-93 it was $285, in 2002-03 it was $471, in 2012-13 it was $ 1054 and now it is $ 2227. Bangladesh is not lagging behind in other social indicators either.



The poverty rate was 48% in 2000, which was 20.5% in 2018. The extreme poverty rate was 34.5% in 2000 which lowered to 10.5% in 2018. The overall demographic situation of the country has also improved tremendously. In 1974, the birth rate per thousand was 48.3 and in 2020 it has come down to 18.1. In the same year, the death rate was 19.8 per thousand and in 2020 it has come down to 5.1. Child mortality rate under five years per thousand was 212 in 1974 and decreased to 28 in 2020. Again, the average life expectancy of men and women in 1974 was 46.2 and it increased to 72.8 in 2020.



In 1974, there was one doctor for every 14163 people, in 2014, there was one doctor for every 2894 people. Household electricity supply was 54.6% in 2010 and increased to 96.2% in 2020. The use of sanitary latrines in households also increased from 63.5% in 2010 to 81.5% in 2020. It is very much astonishing that the total production of rice has increased more than three- times to 363.91million metric tons in2018-19 from 108.68 million metric tons in1970-71.



Bangladesh is ahead of India and Pakistan in the World Hunger Index 2021. At present, Bangladesh ranks 1st in the world in hilsha fish production; in terms of producing jute, readymade garments, jackfruit, goat's milk and outsourcing Bangladesh is in the 2nd place. The country is 3rd in vegetable and inland wetland fish production, 4th in rice production, 6th in the potato, 8th in mango, guava, foreign remittance and 10th in tea production.



Due to the limitations of resources, the total size of the budget of Bangladesh in 1972-73 was only Tk786 crore, now it has increased to Tk 6,03,681 crore in 2021-2022. Despite the negative impact of Covid-19 USD 21.76 billion remittances have been added to the economy of Bangladesh in 2020. At present Bangladesh ranks 6th in the world in sending migrants and 8th in receiving remittances. Metrorail, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Karnafuli tunnel and self-financed construction of Padma Bridge has proved the capability of Bangladesh in the world.



It is also true that the 50 years of statistics mentioned in the article shows that Bangladesh is now on the development highway. Therefore, the continuity of development must be maintained. This is not the end of the story. While this is a major milestone in the history of the nation, economic rivalries will intensify in the days to come and the outlook for the world economy may change. But we have a long way to go to be citizen of a developed country. We should adopt an investment program so that we can reach the desired goal. In the end, we can expect that the sun of Bangladesh's glory will shine. By 2041, Bangladesh will be a developed country.

Md Azgar Ali, Researcher and Columnist















