Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:18 AM
Home Business

NBR honours Berger Paints for VAT collections

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (Berger) has been awarded with the recognition of 'Most Compliant Company in VAT Operations' for FY 2020-2021.
Berger Director and CFO Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury and Berger VAT Head Md. Abdus Sabur Khan received the award on behalf of the company at an award-giving ceremony organized by the 'Large Taxpayers Unit - Value Added Tax' (LTU-VAT) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as a part of the VAT Week (December 10 to 15) celebration.
Berger has been awarded with this accolade for meticulously adhering to VAT acts and rules.
With an intend to encourage individuals and organizations with the theme - 'Pay VAT online, take part in nation-building,' NBR has planned various programs to celebrate this year's national VAT Day (December 10) and national VAT Week (December 10 - December 15). As a part of these programs, LTU-VAT introduced this new category of 'Most Compliant Company' this year to motivate all taxpayers in terms of VAT payment and contribute to the government exchequer by paying VAT transparently. Commissioner of Large Tax Payer Unit (LTU) Ms Waheeda Rahman Chowdhury handed over the award to Berger at the event.


