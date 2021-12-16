Net profit of banks grows by 9.82pc in July-Sept

Banks' net profit grew by 9.82 per cent year-on-year in July-September quarter of the current fiscal 2021-2022 amid a substantial surge in earnings against their capital market investments.

According to central bank report released in Bangladesh Bank (BB) Quarterly on Tuesday, in the July-September quarter of FY22, banks' net profit rose by Tk 647 crore to Tk 7,229 crore. The profit was Tk 6,582 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

Mutual Trust Bank managing director and chief executive officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman told The Daily Observer that banks made higher profits in this quarter as trade and economic activities improved significantly during this time.

The cost of fund including the cost for deposit was low in the quarter that also contributed to the rise in banks' profits, said Mahbubur, also a former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB).

Some of the banks even offered interest rates ranging between 2 per cent and 4 per cent against deposit in the period. To tackle the situation, the central bank in August asked banks to enforce a minimum interest rate of a number of deposit products.

The maximum ceiling on interest rates was enforced on April 1, 2021. Besides cost reduction, banks focused to run business more efficiently, said Mahbubur, adding that banks' profits against their capital market investments also increased significantly in the period.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) prime index, DSEX, reached a record high at 7,356 points in October 3, 2021. The recovery of the market started in November 2020 after being on the downward trend even before the coronavirus outbreak.

On February 10, 2020, the central bank allowed each banks to form up to Tk 200 crore in special fund for stock market investments. The scope for investments was given in addition to the banks' existing limit on investments in the capital market.

The BB data showed the banks' profits against capital market investments increased almost four times in the July-September quarter in FY22 against their profits in the same quarter of FY21.

In Q1 of FY22, banks made Tk 513 crore in profits from the stock market investments against Tk 139 crore in the corresponding period of FY21. So, banks' returns on equity increased 7.42 per cent in Q1 of FY22 from 7.22 per cent in Q1 of FY21. 'This uptick stemmed partly from a fall in interest expenditure and a rise in noninterest income, and profit earnings from the capital market,' the BB quarterly report specified.

Mahbubur also mentioned that the regulatory relaxations related to provisioning were also playing role in banks' higher profit acquisition.

Whether the trend of profitability would sustain or not would largely depend on how the situation would be addressed once the exemptions on provisioning are over, he said.













