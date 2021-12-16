Video
Thursday, 16 December, 2021
Stocks halts 3-day losing streak on bargain hunting

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Stocks bounced back on Wednesday, halting a three-day losing streak, as bargain hunters picked up selective large-cap stocks, pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 30.36 points or 0.44 per cent 6,868, after losing 147 points in the past three consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 18.04 points to 2,586 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 5.64 points to 1,462 at the close of the trading.
Large-cap stocks such as British American Tobacco, Beximco, Beximco Pharma, Unilever Bangladesh, and Square Pharma jointly contributed 26 points rise of DSEX, according to amarstock.com, a market data analyst. Turnover fell to Tk 8.07 billion, which was 25 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 10.80 billion.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gaining 90 points to settle at 20,075 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), advancing 56 points to close at 12,064.
Of the issues traded, 124 declined, 106 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.58 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 340 million.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
