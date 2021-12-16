

BB disapproves 7 banks’ bond launching initiatives

BB said it cannot consider the banks' perpetual bonds since their 'Additional Tier-I' capital, as mentioned in the BSEC's consent letter, contradicts the BB guidelines. The BB's disapproval has been sent the relevant banks.

"Your perpetual bond will not be taken into account as Additional Tier-I capital as the characteristics of such bond do not comply with the RBCA's guidelines," the BB letter to one of the private commercial banks reads. The bank's total regulatory capital comprises some components that include Additional Tier-I.

The BSEC initially allowed 11 banks for issuing perpetual bonds to strengthen their capital bases as part of Additional Tier-I requirement.

Meanwhile, the representatives of these banks Tuesday held a meeting with the securities regulator to project their problems that surfaced after getting the central bank's response. The officials of Mutual Trust Bank, One Bank, Premier Bank, Jamuna Bank Pubali Bank and EXIM Bank, were present at the meeting.

At the meeting the bank representatives requested the BSEC to take initiative for resolving the problems. The regulator however, advised that the banks themselves should also talk to the central bank.

Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and investors receive interest in the form of coupon payments.

In its directive issued in May last, the securities regulator had included a provision requiring subscription of 10 per cent of a perpetual bond through public offer. And the listing of such bond with bourses will be conducted under direct- listing method.

The BB decision regarding consideration of perpetual bond came at a moment when Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) approved the listings of five perpetual bonds by five banks.

DSE officials say trading in the perpetual bonds of Al-Arafa Islami Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Premier Bank AB Bank and Pubali Bank can be started anytime on completion of a few formalities.

In its letter sent to the banks which issued perpetual bonds, the BB said issuers are required to comply with all conditions mentioned in the guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy.

RBCA's annexure-4 regarding dividend discretion says the bank must have full discretion at all time to cancel distribution payments.

On the other hand, the securities regulator's consent letter issued for bond says that the bank shall not have full discretion at all times to cancel distributions/payments to the bondholder. BB finds BSEC's condition contradictory to the condition mentioned in the guidelines of RBCA.











