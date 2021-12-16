Eight killed, 15 injured in road mishaps in six districts

Eight people have been killed and 15 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Pabna, Madaripur and Rajshahi, recently.

NARAYANGANJ: A police official was killed in a road accident in Araihazar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Safiullah Juwel was the son of Azizur Rahman, a resident of Purinda Village under Satgram Union in the upazila.

He was posted as an in-charge (investigation) at Turag Police Station (PS) in Dhaka city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar PS Anisur Rahman said a private car collided head-on with a covered van on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Purinda area amid heavy fog, leaving Jewel dead on the spot.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Akhter Hossain, 40, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Madhabpur Municipality. He was a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police and local sources said Akhter Hossain was heading to Sylhet from Dhaka riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at dawn. At one stage, an orange-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind after losing its control over the steering in Satarbagh area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Budhanti Union at around 6am, leaving him dead on the spot. The truck driver was also injured in the accident.

Injured Md Abul Kalam, 45, was taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

However, police recovered the body and brought it to the Highway PS.

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: A 12-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mohammad Arafat, was the son of Abdul Kadar, a resident of Mehergali Sholashahar area in the upazila.

Witnesses said a mini-truck ran over Arafat when he was crossing a road in Board school area around 3:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Local people caught the truck driver while he was trying to flee soon after the incident, and later he was handed over to the police.

Nazirhat highway police Mokter Hossain said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

PABNA: Two people were killed and two others injured when a covered van rammed into a van in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased were identified as Selim Sarder, 36, son of Aser Ali, a resident of Saraikandi Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna, and Rakib Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Gani of Tilakpur Village in Lalpur Upazila of Natore.

Police and local sources said a covered van hit the van in Dashuria area on the Dashuria-Natore Highway, leaving two passengers of the van dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were given first aid at a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police, however, seized the covered van but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Angered by the accident, locals blocked the road and staged a demonstration. The blockade was, later, withdrawn following police intervention.

Pakshi Highway PS OC Rezaul Bashar confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Two construction workers were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Lokman Matubbar, 35, son of Hamed Matubbar of Chargajaria Village, and Ilias Akanda, son of Mannan Akanda of Shikim Ali Kandi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a nosimon (local vehicle) carrying 11 construction workers overturned after losing its control over the steering in Arialkha Bridge area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the afternoon, which left 12 people including driver of the vehicle injured.

Of the injured, seven people were rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Later, Lokman and Ilias succumbed to their injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Shibchar Highway PS OC Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and two others including his wife were injured in a road accident in Rajpara PS area in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Parvez.

The injured are Subarna Khatun, 18, wife of the deceased, and Raisa Khatun, 7.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajpara PS Kajal Kumar Nandi said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Parvez, his wife Subarna and the minor daughter of his sister Raisa in Aliganj area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at night, leaving Parvez dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, a case has been filed with Rajpara PS in this connection, the SI added.