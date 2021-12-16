Video
Home Countryside

Money borrower beats woman to death

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

ADITMARI, LALMONIRHAT, Dec 15: A woman was allegedly beaten to death for demanding her debt money back from a borrower in  Aditmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Rahima Begum, 50, was the wife of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Durarkurti colony area under the upazila.
Locals said Saiful Islam, 30, of the area borrowed Tk 70,000 from Rahima few days ago. On Tuesday afternoon, Rahima went to Saiful to get the money back but he beat her up being angered, leaving her critically injured.
Later, she died on the way to hospital, said Officer-in-Charge of Aditmari Police Station Moktarul Islam.


