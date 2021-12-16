Abducted student cut into 10 pieces in Pabna

PABNA, Dec 15: After three days of abduction, police on Monday recovered the body of the college student, which was cut into 10 pieces, from the floor of a house in New Rooppur area in Ishwardi Upazila of the district. One Hossain Ali was also arrested. He was in that house.

Deceased Naimul Islam Riday was the son of Moznu Molla of Naodapara Village. He was also a student of Pabna Edward College. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rooppur Police Outpost Atiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

SI said, by using information technology and mobile tracking, they traced the killers. At around 9 pm police, raided the house of a man Chand Ali in the village and recovered the body. Hossain Ali confessed the body was buried by digging the floor, he added. Abductors demanded Tk 40 lakh as ransom from his family.

Riday was abducted from Rooppur's intersection area on December 10. A written complaint was made with Ishwardi Police Station (PS) by his family.

His brother Jiban Hossain said, Naimul left the house on Friday morning to go to a friend's house. But he did not return even in the afternoon. Later, they searched houses of relatives, but he was found nowhere. On the next day at noon, miscreants contacted over a relative's mobile phone and demanded the ransom.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Asaduzzaman said after killing, the body was cut into 10 pieces, and these were buried in the house floor. Police arrested Hossain Ali in this connection.







