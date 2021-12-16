

UP chairmen take oath in Gaibandha

In this regard, a function on oath taking at the arrangement of district administration was held at the auditorium of Zila Shilpakala Academy (ZSA) in the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and also district Magistrate Abdul Matin attended the function and addressed it as chief guest.

Deputy director of Local Government here Rokhsana Begum and Sadar UNO Rafiul Alam also spoke at the event, among others.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, urged the newly elected chairmen and members to be more serious and sincere in discharging their professional duties to attain the cherished goals of the government to build a prosperous country by 2041.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally administered the oath for the chairmen and members of the Union Parishads.

Those who took oath as UP chairmen are Md. Aminurzaman Ringku from Ghagoa Union, Harun-or Rashid Idu Miah from Gidari Union, Md. Saiduzzaman Sarker from Mollarchar Union, Shahidul Islam Sabu from Boali Union, Abul Kalam Azad from Lakhkhipur Union, Soyeb MD. Russel from Malibari Union, Rafiqul Islam Sarker from Kuptala Union, Moshiur Rahman Sarker from Sahapara Union, Julfikar Rahman from Ballamjhar Union, Safaetul Haque from Badiakhali Union, Masum Hakkani from Kholahati Union, and Matiar Rahman from Kamarjani Union.





