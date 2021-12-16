Four to die, nine get life term in murder cases in four districts

Four men have been sentenced to death and nine others including a woman to life-term imprisonment in separate murder cases in four districts- Narail, Narayanganj, Satkhira and Barishal, in two days.

NARAIL: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2011.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sana Mohammad Maruf Hossain pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Gauch Mina, 40, son of Khabir Mina, a resident of Khasial Village under Naragati PS in the district.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

The court also acquitted Shaheda Begum at that time as her guilt was not proven.

According to the case statement, Gauch Mia killed his wife Sania Begum following a feud over dowry on April 17, 2011.

The deceased's brother Tutul Biswas lodged a case with Naragati PS the next day.

Following this, police submitted a chargesheet to the court accusing two people after investigation.

After examining 16 witnesses and the case records, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict on Monday afternoon.

NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death and nine others to life-term in jail for killing a young man in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convict who got death sentence is Jahidul Islam.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

The lifers are: Nazrul, Alamgir, Basad, Asad, Kamal, Shah Jamal, Jewel, Mamata Begum and Kalpana Begum.

The court also fined the lifers Tk 30,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Jahidul and his associates killed Mofizul Islam following a dispute over land in Musachar Village of Sonargaon Upazila in the district on November 9, 2011.

Later, the deceased's father Shahidullah filed a murder case accusing 10 people with Narayanganj PS.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 10 people after investigation over the murder.

After examining 12 witnesses and the case records, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict in presence of seven convicts out of ten.

Of the convicts, Jahidul, Basad and Alamgir went hiding soon after the incident.

Narayanganj Public Prosecutor (PP) Jasmin Ahmed confirmed the matter.

SATKHIRA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife for dowry in 2010.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge AMG Azam pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convict is Kartik Ghosh, 40, a resident of Rajendrapur Village under Patkelghata PS in the district.

The court also acquitted five other accused in the case as the allegations brought against them could not be proved.

According to the prosecution, Kartik had beaten his wife to death following a dispute over dowry on May 13, 2010.

The next day, the deceased's mother Namita Ghosh filed a murder case against Kartik with Patkelghata PS.

On October 13 the same year, police submitted a chargesheet against six people including Kartik after investigation over the murder.

After examining 18 witnesses and the case records, the judge handed down the verdict in presence of Kartik.

Satkhira PP Jahurul Haidar Babu confirmed the matter.

Expressing frustration, plaintiff Namita said, "A total of six people were involved in my daughter's killing but only Kartik has been given death penalty. That's why I'm not satisfied with the judgement."

BARISHAL: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2016.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Saiful Islam Mridha, son of Altab Mridha, a resident of Bakal area in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

According to the prosecution, Saiful Islam killed his wife Ayesha Akhter, daughter of Fazlu Kazi of Kotalipara Upazila in Gopalganj, following a dispute over dowry money of Tk 3 lakh on October 5, 2016.

The deceased's father Fazlu Kazi lodged a murder case with Agailjhara PS accusing Saiful the same day.

Following this, police submitted a chargesheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and 20 witnesses, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict on Sunday.

Barishal PP Advocate Faizul Haque Fayez confirmed the matter.





