Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US state department said.

The top US diplomat had been due to meet Thai officials in Bangkok on Thursday after visiting Indonesia and Malaysia, but this third and final leg of the three-country tour has been cancelled.

"The secretary would be returning to Washington DC, out of the abundance of caution," the spokesman said Blinken told Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai. The individual tested positive for Covid in Malaysia, after arriving with Blinken from Indonesia. -AFP