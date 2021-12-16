Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin, Xi hail Russia-China ties during virtual summit

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

MOSCOW, Dec 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and international affairs, a summit that comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border.
In their opening remarks, Putin and Xi hailed relations between Russia and China, with the Russian leader declaring them "a proper example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century."
"A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based among other things on such principles as not interfering in internal affairs (of each other), respect for each other's interests, determination to turn the shared border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness," Putin said.
Xi said that the Russian president "strongly supported China's efforts to protect key national interests and firmly opposed attempts to drive a wedge between our countries." "I appreciate it very much," the Chinese leader said.
Putin also said that he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend the 2022 Olympics. "As agreed, we will hold talks and then take part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games," Putin said.
In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter U.S. domination of the international economic and political order. Both have faced sanctions over their internal policies.
China has faced sanctions over abuses against minorities, especially Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Meanwhile Russia has faced international sanctions for annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation
Putin, Xi hail Russia-China ties during virtual summit
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO
Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years
France targets mosque for closure after preaching
At least 50 killed in Haiti gas tanker explosion
Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN
Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific


Latest News
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Russia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh
South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to jail
'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23
Blinken calls up FM Momen; discusses bilateral issues
Charge framed against ex-OC Pradeep in graft case
Bangladesh India's development partner, Kovind tells Hasina
Indian President pays homage to Bangabandhu
Youth killed in Sirajganj road accident
Probe body formed over Bogura factory fire
Most Read News
Tributes to Martyred Intellectuals
Body of KUET teacher exhumed for autopsy
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
Tributes to martyred intellectuals
8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah
Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel
COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths: WHO
Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy
Kaliganj freed today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft