Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:17 AM
Court indicts ex-OC Pradeep in a graft case

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 15: A Chattogram court on Wednesday indicted former OC of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das in a case over acquiring wealth illegally paving the way for his trial.
Chattogram Divisional Judge Munshi Abdul Majid framed the charges against Pradeep and fixed January 17 for hearing witnesses.
Earlier on September 1, the court accepted a charge sheet in the graft case against the sacked OC and his wife Chumki.
ACC Chittagong Assistant Director Md Riaz Uddin submitted the charge sheet on July 26.
However, Chumki has been absconding since Pradeep's arrest.
ACC filed the case against Pradeep, now in jail and undergoing trial in Major (retd) Sinha murder case, and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore on August 23 in 2020.
ACC sources said the anti-graft watchdog's investigation against Pradeep started in 2018.
On April 20 last year, Pradeep and his wife were asked to submit their wealth statement and they submitted their wealth statements in June that year.
After a long investigation, the ACC found evidence that the couple acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore illegally.     -UNB



