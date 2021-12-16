Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

8 to die for killing army man in Jhenaidah

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

JHENAIDAH, Dec 15:  A tribunal has sentenced eight persons to death for killing an army personnel in the district in 2018. The court also fined Tk 50,000 to each of the convicts.
Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Nazrul Islam Hawlader pronounced the judgment on Wednesday in presence of five accused. Three other accused in the case are absconding.   
Deceased Lance Corporal Saiful Islam Saif was posted at Ghatail Army Medical Training Center in Tangail district.  
According to the case statement, miscreants waylaid Saiful at Beltoladarir Math in the district town while he was returning home riding his motorbike with younger brother and his father-in-law.
He was died on the spot. Saiful went to his village home on an Eid holiday during the incident.
The deceased's father Md Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar Police Station in August 19, 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court indicts ex-OC Pradeep in a graft case
8 to die for killing army man in Jhenaidah
Detain 43 robbers from the Bay of Bengal
Obaidul Quader out of danger: Doctor
Bangladesh Coast Guard distribute warm cloths among helpless people
Saudha’s theatrical production wins hearts of BD people
21-day virtual exhibition of Rohingya arts, culture begins
Parbatya Chattogram Pahari Chhatra Parishad forms a human chain


Latest News
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Russia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh
South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to jail
'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23
Blinken calls up FM Momen; discusses bilateral issues
Charge framed against ex-OC Pradeep in graft case
Bangladesh India's development partner, Kovind tells Hasina
Indian President pays homage to Bangabandhu
Youth killed in Sirajganj road accident
Probe body formed over Bogura factory fire
Most Read News
Tributes to Martyred Intellectuals
Body of KUET teacher exhumed for autopsy
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
Tributes to martyred intellectuals
8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah
Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel
COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths: WHO
Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy
Kaliganj freed today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft