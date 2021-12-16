8 to die for killing army man in Jhenaidah

JHENAIDAH, Dec 15: A tribunal has sentenced eight persons to death for killing an army personnel in the district in 2018. The court also fined Tk 50,000 to each of the convicts.

Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Nazrul Islam Hawlader pronounced the judgment on Wednesday in presence of five accused. Three other accused in the case are absconding.

Deceased Lance Corporal Saiful Islam Saif was posted at Ghatail Army Medical Training Center in Tangail district.

According to the case statement, miscreants waylaid Saiful at Beltoladarir Math in the district town while he was returning home riding his motorbike with younger brother and his father-in-law.

He was died on the spot. Saiful went to his village home on an Eid holiday during the incident.

The deceased's father Md Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar Police Station in August 19, 2018.

