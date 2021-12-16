Video
Thursday, 16 December, 2021
Obaidul Quader out of danger: Doctor

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader's health condition has improved and "he is now out of danger", Dr Sharfuddin, the Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said on Wednesday.
"Obaidul Quader is much better off than he was yesterday (Tuesday)", said Dr Sharfuddin, also the head of the 10-member medical board.
The Minister was hospitalised on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain.
"Quader's blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels are normal, but he may have to stay in the hospital for two-three more days under close observation", the doctor said.
Obaidul Quader has asked the public to pray for his speedy recovery.
At this moment, there is no need for the Minister to go abroad for treatment, said Dr Sharfuddin.    -UNB


