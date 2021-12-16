Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BERLIN, DEC 15: Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry claimed a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a 5-0 rout at strugglers Stuttgart.
Gnabry scored either side of half-time before the flood gates opened with three goals in a devastating five-minute spell including two by Lewandowski in quick succession.
Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann promised to supply beers for the ride home - "we always have a crate on the bus" - then poured praise on Gnabry - "an outstanding player" - who had a role in all five goals, including two assists for Lewandowski.
The Poland striker took his tally to 18 goals in 16 league games this season as Bayern earned a 10th straight Bundesliga win at Stuttgart dating back to 2009.
"Bayern can dismantle teams. Not only in Germany, but also internationally," said Stuttgart sports director Sven Mislintat.
"We were taught a lesson after they went 3-0 up - they've incredible quality."
The Bavarian giants remain on course to win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim the lead when they host bottom side Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday.
Injuries and illness meant Bayern again fielded Jamal Musiala, 18, out of position in the defensive midfield alongside Marc Roca. They then lost winger Kingsley Coman to a leg knock in the opening half hour.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
ManC rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount
Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking
Nepal register first win
Bangladesh consumes nine goals in first match
V-Day archery tournament to be held Saturday
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Tigers spin coach tests Covid-19 positive in New Zealand


Latest News
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Russia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh
South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to jail
'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23
Blinken calls up FM Momen; discusses bilateral issues
Charge framed against ex-OC Pradeep in graft case
Bangladesh India's development partner, Kovind tells Hasina
Indian President pays homage to Bangabandhu
Youth killed in Sirajganj road accident
Probe body formed over Bogura factory fire
Most Read News
Tributes to Martyred Intellectuals
Body of KUET teacher exhumed for autopsy
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
Tributes to martyred intellectuals
8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah
Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel
COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths: WHO
Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy
Kaliganj freed today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft