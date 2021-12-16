Nepal register first win

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Nepal recorded their first win in the SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship crushing Sri Lanka by 6-0 goals in a match held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

With the day's win, Nepal raised their tally with four points from two matches while Sri Lanka is yet to open their account losing all the three matches of the tournament and exiting from the championship race.

In the day's match, Rashmi Kumari Chising struck twice while Sabita Rana Magar, Menuka Kumari Ale Magar, Rajani Thokar and Saloni Ranamagar supported her with a lone goal each for Nepal, who led the first half by 3-0 goals.

Rashmi opened an account scoring the first goal for Nepal early in the 5th minute while Sabita Rana doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 7th minute of the match.

Menuka scored the third goal for the Himalayan Kingdom in the 43rd minute while after resumption Rajani Thokar further widened the team's margin scoring the fourth goal for Nepal in the 48th minute of the match.

Saloni scored the fifth goal for Nepal in the 53rd minute while Rashmi completed the winners' tally scoring her second and sixth goal for Nepal in the 85th minute of the match.

Nepal will play their next match against Bhutan on Friday (Dec 17) while Sri Lanka will play their last match against host Bangladesh on Sunday (Dec 19) at the same venue.

Earlier, Nepal in their first match, split points with Bangladesh when their match ended in a tame goalless draw while Sri Lanka went down a 0-5 defeat to Bhutan in their opening match, and again so by the same identical margin to favorite India in their second match. -BSS





