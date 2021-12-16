Bangladesh consumes nine goals in first match



A moment of the match between Bangladesh and India in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BHF

The difference in the Hockey world ranking between Bangladesh and India became visible in their engagement at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh is the 38th team in the Hockey World while India is 3rd. Therefore none from Bangladesh were expecting a win in the match. Bangladesh captain Ashraful Islam said before the match that they would try for a small margin defeat.

These two teams engaged for the last time on 13 October in 2017 in the Men's Asia Cup Hockey. That match was also played at the same ground in Dhaka where Bangladesh was defeated by 0-7 margin.

India was awarded a Penalty Corner in the 4th minute. Hardik Singh initiated the corner while Manpreet Singh stopped the ball for Harmanpreet Singh who quickly took a shot yet failed to hit the board.

Afterwards, the India boys were given seven more penalty corners till the 12th minute and Bangladesh custodian Abu Nippon succeeded to keep the box untouched all the time. Repeated good saves by the Bangladesh custodian was cheered by the home supporters.

A stroke in favour of India was changed to Penalty Corner after a review taken by Bangladesh striker Jimmy in the ninth minute.

However, the host couldn't save the home fort in the 12th minute when India finally went ahead with a field goal of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

In the 22nd minute, India doubled the lead with a field goal of Dilpreet Singh.

India claimed the ninth penalty corner in the 28th minute and scored the third goal when Hardik initiated the corner, Manpreet stopped the ball and Lalit hit the board.

The fourth goal was scored in the 31st minute as Jarmanpreet Singh utilised a corner.

Although India boys failed to utilise the 11th Penalty Corner in the 37th minute, they found their fifth goal from the 12th penalty corner in the 42nd minute. It was Jarmanpreet once again who sounded the board.

The sixth goal was a field goal of Dilpreet in tbr the minute.

Akashdeep Singh utilised a cross of Gurusahibjit to hit the board and score the team's seventh goal in the 53rd minute.

Mandeep Mor scored the team's eigheighthl with a powerful hit in the 54th minute following a penalty corner.

India utilised its 14th penalty corner to score its ninth also final goal in the 56th minute. Hardik initiated the corner while Sumi stopped the ball for Harmanpreet who finally found the board.

After the match, Bangladesh captain Ashraful said that they failed to play according to their plans. He said, "India improved a lot from the last time we played against them. We have failed to implement our plans."

Bangladesh will play its next match against powerful Korea on Friday at 6:00 pm.

Arranging such a big international event like Asian Champions Trophy, Bangladesh indeed entered a new era. Beginning on Tuesday, the event is taking place in Dhaka till 22 December.

A total of five top hockey teams in Asia are playing the prestigious Hockey event. The participating teams are India, Korea, Japan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The teams are engaged in the round-robin league which will conclude on Sunday. The four toppers from this round will play the semis on 21 December while the final and place deciders are to be played on 22 December.











