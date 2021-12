The Victory Day archery tournament will be held on Saturday (Dec 18) at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in the city's Tongi, said Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) press release.

Organised by BAF, the tournament will be held in six events on the occasion of Victory Day. The events are recurve men's singles, women's singles and mixed event, and compound men's singles, women's singles and mixed events. -BSS