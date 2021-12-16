BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer an oath to the nation today (December 16, 2021) as part of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.

The Prime Minister will lead the oath which will be joined by people from all walks of the society across the country at 4.30 pm.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take the oath at the stipulated time. BCB Directors, staff and cricketers will be present at the Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium for the ceremony. -BSS







