Tigers spin coach tests Covid-19 positive in New Zealand



Rangana Herath

He has been kept in isolation. At the same time, the quarantine time of nine members of Bangladesh contingent has been increased.

The results of the first two Covid-19 tests of each member of the Bangladesh team in New Zealand came back negative. But only Herath tested positive in the third test.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers on the flight of Bangladesh team to New Zealand has tested positive. As the likes of captain Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Fazle Mahmood, Mehidy Hasan Muminul, Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujan came in touch of that passenger, their quarantine period has been extended.

The cricketers left for New Zealand on an Emirates flight on December 6 at 1 am. They arrived in Christchurch early on Friday, Bangladesh time, after a long flight and transit. There is a seven-day compulsory quarantine for cricketers.

Cricketers and staff who returned negative in three Tests will have the opportunity to walk around the Quarantine Center premises in Christchurch on Tuesday. They had already started gym session.

Incidentally, Rangana Herath was not with the team during the Pakistan series. He in fact was appointed for two years after that series and then he joined Bangladesh in Dubai, which was the transit on way to New Zealand.

This is the second time this year that the national team came in New Zealand for a bilateral series.

In February-March this year, Bangladesh went to New Zealand to play a limited- over match. They that time played three ODIs as many T20 matches. This time the two teams will play only two Tests.

From 2001 to 2021, Bangladesh played 32 matches in three formats in New Zealand but till now they could not win any match. -BSS







Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath was tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand.He has been kept in isolation. At the same time, the quarantine time of nine members of Bangladesh contingent has been increased.The results of the first two Covid-19 tests of each member of the Bangladesh team in New Zealand came back negative. But only Herath tested positive in the third test.Meanwhile, one of the passengers on the flight of Bangladesh team to New Zealand has tested positive. As the likes of captain Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Fazle Mahmood, Mehidy Hasan Muminul, Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujan came in touch of that passenger, their quarantine period has been extended.The cricketers left for New Zealand on an Emirates flight on December 6 at 1 am. They arrived in Christchurch early on Friday, Bangladesh time, after a long flight and transit. There is a seven-day compulsory quarantine for cricketers.Cricketers and staff who returned negative in three Tests will have the opportunity to walk around the Quarantine Center premises in Christchurch on Tuesday. They had already started gym session.Incidentally, Rangana Herath was not with the team during the Pakistan series. He in fact was appointed for two years after that series and then he joined Bangladesh in Dubai, which was the transit on way to New Zealand.This is the second time this year that the national team came in New Zealand for a bilateral series.In February-March this year, Bangladesh went to New Zealand to play a limited- over match. They that time played three ODIs as many T20 matches. This time the two teams will play only two Tests.From 2001 to 2021, Bangladesh played 32 matches in three formats in New Zealand but till now they could not win any match. -BSS