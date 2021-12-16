Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 December, 2021, 12:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers spin coach tests Covid-19 positive in New Zealand

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath was tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand.
He has been kept in isolation. At the same time, the quarantine time of nine members of Bangladesh contingent has been increased.
The results of the first two Covid-19 tests of each member of the Bangladesh team in New Zealand came back negative. But only Herath tested positive in the third test.
Meanwhile, one of the passengers on the flight of Bangladesh team to New Zealand has tested positive. As the likes of captain Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Fazle Mahmood, Mehidy Hasan Muminul, Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujan came in touch of that passenger, their quarantine period has been extended.
The cricketers left for New Zealand on an Emirates flight on December 6 at 1 am. They arrived in Christchurch early on Friday, Bangladesh time, after a long flight and transit. There is a seven-day compulsory quarantine for cricketers.
Cricketers and staff who returned negative in three Tests will have the opportunity to walk around the Quarantine Center premises in Christchurch on Tuesday. They had already started gym session.
Incidentally, Rangana Herath was not with the team during the Pakistan series. He in fact was appointed for two years after that series and then he joined Bangladesh in Dubai, which was the transit on way to New Zealand.
This is the second time this year that the national team came in New Zealand for a bilateral series.
In February-March this year, Bangladesh went to New Zealand to play a limited- over match. They that time played three ODIs as many T20 matches. This time the two teams will play only two Tests.
From 2001 to 2021, Bangladesh played 32 matches in three formats in New Zealand but till now they could not win any match.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
ManC rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount
Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking
Nepal register first win
Bangladesh consumes nine goals in first match
V-Day archery tournament to be held Saturday
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Tigers spin coach tests Covid-19 positive in New Zealand


Latest News
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme
Russia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh
South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to jail
'Dhaka Rock Fest 2.0' to be held on December 23
Blinken calls up FM Momen; discusses bilateral issues
Charge framed against ex-OC Pradeep in graft case
Bangladesh India's development partner, Kovind tells Hasina
Indian President pays homage to Bangabandhu
Youth killed in Sirajganj road accident
Probe body formed over Bogura factory fire
Most Read News
Tributes to Martyred Intellectuals
Body of KUET teacher exhumed for autopsy
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
Tributes to martyred intellectuals
8 to die for killing army member in Jhenidah
Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel
COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths: WHO
Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy
Kaliganj freed today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft