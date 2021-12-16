Video
Home Back Page

DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand

Published : Thursday, 16 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Court Correspondent

Iftekhar Abedin, husband of victim Elma Chowdhury Meghla, was placed on a three-day remand on Wednesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after hearing police's 7-day remand plea.
Elma Chowdhury Meghla, a Dhaka University student of Department of Dance, was allegedly killed by her husband on Tuesday.
Police have arrested the husband of Meghla on suspicion of killing her.
The arrestee has been identified as Iftekhar Abedin, 36, an expatriate who returned to the country from Canada on Sunday.
Based on a complaint from Meghla's father Saiful Islam Chowdhury, an FIR for murder was filed against three persons - Iftekhar and his parents - at Banani police station.
Following filing the FIR, Iftekhar was detained on Tuesday night.



