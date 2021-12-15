Banking Event

Members of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Ltd paying homage to the martyred intellectuals slaughtered by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators on this day in 1971. A one-minute silence was observed in the beginning to show respect to their martyred soul. The board members also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his family members, four national leaders and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in our liberation war in 1971. photo: Bank