AIBL opens its198th branch at Daulatpur, Khulna

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened 198th branch at Daulatpur, Khulna on Monday, December 13. Director of the Bank Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain inaugurated the new branch as chief guest. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the event. Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman thanked everyone.Senior Executive Vice President Eng. Md. Habib Ullah, Khulna Zonal Head Majiber Rahman, Senior Vice President Md. Ferdous Hasan, Senior Assistant Vice President K. M. Shahadat Husain and Daulatpur Branch Manager Nazmul Hossain Guldar also participated in the event.Principal of Maheshpasha Shaheed Zia College, Daulatpur Sheikh Badrul Alam, Secretary of Gazi Jute International and Bangladesh Jute Business Association Gazi Shariful Islam Wahid, Chairman of Sarkar Group Md. Alamgir Sarkar, Former Principal of Bangabandhu Government College Sardar Ferdous Ahmed and 6 No. Ward Counsellor of Khulna City Corporation Shamsuddin Ahmed Prince spoke on the occasion.The ceremony was conducted by Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony.Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain said speaking in the event that Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. was established not for making profit by doing business but for the welfare of society. He invited all to enjoy the blessings of Islamic banking services in the new branch. He also said, Islamic banking system can boost-up the economy of the country. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and ensured best services to all clients.