Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021

Mercantile Bank Ltd virtually organised 'Annual Risk Conference 2021'recently, says a press release. Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager of DOS, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of MBL was present as special guest. Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of MBL presided over the programme.Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, Tonmoy Saha, Joint Director and S. M. Khaled Abdullah, Deputy Director of DOS of Bangladesh Bank spoke as Resource Persons while Professor Md. Nehal Ahmed from BIBM presented the research paper on risk management.Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the day-long conference. Deputy Managing Directors Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury were present in the conference.A total of 470 participants including Senior Management, All Head of Divisions/Departments/Units, Head of Regional Offices, Head of Branches, Manager Operations and Credit In-charge of the Branches, All In-charge of Sub Branches, All Officials of Risk Management Division of MBL have attended the conference.