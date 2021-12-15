Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021

Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021

Mercantile Bank Ltd virtually organised 'Annual Risk Conference 2021'recently, says a press release. Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager of DOS, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of MBL was present as special guest. Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of MBL presided over the programme.
Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, Tonmoy Saha, Joint Director and S. M. Khaled Abdullah, Deputy Director of DOS of Bangladesh Bank spoke as Resource Persons while Professor Md. Nehal Ahmed from BIBM presented the research paper on risk management.
Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the day-long conference. Deputy Managing Directors Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury were present in the conference.
A total of 470 participants including Senior Management, All Head of Divisions/Departments/Units, Head of Regional Offices, Head of Branches, Manager Operations and Credit In-charge of the Branches, All In-charge of Sub Branches, All Officials of Risk Management Division of MBL have attended      the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
AIBL opens its198th branch at Daulatpur, Khulna
Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021
British Council offers special benefits to EBL cardholders
Why is there no McDonald’s in BD?
BMW to add X5 production in China
foodpanda gives special rebate on big buys
Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees at Moheskhali


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft