British Council offers special benefits to EBL cardholders

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Faye Nicholls, Head of Teaching Centre of British Council signed an agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under the deal EBL cardholders will enjoy extraordinary benefits on British Council courses.EBL Head of Student Banking and Retail Proposition Md. Tanbeer Dawood; British Council Business Development Manager Syeda Shehrin were present among others on the occasion.