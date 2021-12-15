foodpanda gives special rebate on big buys





In celebration of the festive season, foodpanda is offering a special discount on bulk purchase of vouchers for corporate clients.With these offers, both existing and new corporate clients of foodpanda Bangladesh can buy vouchers in bulk and give these to their employees, clients, partners, and customers ahead of the celebration of Bangladesh's Victory Day on December 16 and New Year's Eve on December 31st.These vouchers can be used for ordering food and groceries on the foodpanda platform, says a press release.Organizations looking to purchase the voucher can do it through reaching out to foodpanda for business through emailing to: [email protected]