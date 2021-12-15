Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees at Moheskhali

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Excelerate Energy, a US-based world leading LNG company recen tly organized a tree plantation initiative in Moheshkhali to raise environmental and climate awareness as well as protect the island from coastal erosion.
Excelerate employees, with help of the local community, business leaders, and officials, planted 10,000 mangroves across two acres of land at the island in Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.  
Country Manager for Excelerate Bangladesh Habib Bhuiyan was present along with representatives from Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited, Gas Transmission Company Limited, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Forest Department, local administration, and the fishing community.
"Our goal for this initiative was to help conserve the coastal environment as well as inspire action across the local community," said Bhuiyan.
"We're committed to the long-term success of the communities where we operate and want to positively impact Bangladesh and its coastal community through our continued support and volunteerism," he added.
Consistent with its core values (Stewardship, Accountability, Improvement, and Leadership) and Corporate Social Responsibility focus areas of health, education, and climate, Excelerate conducted various charitable activities across Bangladesh over the past year.
The LNG company provided food to 1,500 fishermen and their families, 1,500 backpacks to local schools in Moheshkhali and most recently, a joint donation of medical supplies with the US-Bangladesh Business Council and a project named CURE.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
AIBL opens its198th branch at Daulatpur, Khulna
Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021
British Council offers special benefits to EBL cardholders
Why is there no McDonald’s in BD?
BMW to add X5 production in China
foodpanda gives special rebate on big buys
Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees at Moheskhali


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft