Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees at Moheskhali

Excelerate Energy, a US-based world leading LNG company recen tly organized a tree plantation initiative in Moheshkhali to raise environmental and climate awareness as well as protect the island from coastal erosion.

Excelerate employees, with help of the local community, business leaders, and officials, planted 10,000 mangroves across two acres of land at the island in Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.

Country Manager for Excelerate Bangladesh Habib Bhuiyan was present along with representatives from Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited, Gas Transmission Company Limited, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Forest Department, local administration, and the fishing community.

"Our goal for this initiative was to help conserve the coastal environment as well as inspire action across the local community," said Bhuiyan.

"We're committed to the long-term success of the communities where we operate and want to positively impact Bangladesh and its coastal community through our continued support and volunteerism," he added.

Consistent with its core values (Stewardship, Accountability, Improvement, and Leadership) and Corporate Social Responsibility focus areas of health, education, and climate, Excelerate conducted various charitable activities across Bangladesh over the past year.

The LNG company provided food to 1,500 fishermen and their families, 1,500 backpacks to local schools in Moheshkhali and most recently, a joint donation of medical supplies with the US-Bangladesh Business Council and a project named CURE.









