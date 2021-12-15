

ICAB inks MoU with DCCI

President of DCCI Rizwan Rahman and President of ICAB Mahmudul Hasan Khusru signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a ceremony held at the CA Bhaban, said a press release.

The objective of the MoU is to promote cooperation and create opportunities for regular exchanges of skills and expertise between DCCI and ICAB in the interest of mutual benefit and reciprocity.

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, Vice-President Monowar Hossain and other senior officials of the trade body, ICAB Council Members, Chief Executive Officer Shubhashish Bose, Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique, and heads of different departments of the Institute were present on the occasion. -BSS









