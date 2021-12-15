

Minister Group gives 50pc rebate on 50th Victory Day

Customers will be able to enjoy this offer from all outlets in the country, says a company press release issued on Tuesday.

Minister group has always been working for the people of Bangladesh. They have given this offer as part of this. Minister Group also introduced some new models of televisions and refrigerators. This interesting offer will also continue on these new products.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, Minister Group's Head of Brand and Communication KMG Kibria congratulating everyone in the country.

Meanwhile, Minister Group is also offering special benefits in purchasing various electronics products including LED TVs, fridges, ACs, avoiding public gatherings due to the pandemic. Customers can avail Minister's products by ordering them online. By doing this they can also enjoy easy installments along with the cash on delivery.

There are also discounts on cash payments, including guaranteed toiletries. If you order at https://ministerbd.net or by calling 09606700700, the products of Minister will be delivered to your home. This facility can also be availed from any showroom in the country.









