BD Finance wins ICSB award



Bangladesh Finance Chairman Manowar Hossain along with Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid and Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naeem receiving ICSB award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from right) at a hotel in the capital late on Sunday.

Bangladesh Finance received the Bronze Award in recognition of the best corporate governance excellence in the 'Financial Services Sector' for 2020, says a press release.

The institution was recognized for the Bronze Award considering the impartiality and strength of the Board of Finance of Bangladesh in the 'Financial Services Sector'.

Its efficiency and transparency in management, the effectiveness of its inter-audit system, and its commitment to social responsibility played key roles.

Chairman of the organization Manowar Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid and Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naeem ACS. received the award on behalf of Bangladesh Finance from Honorable Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Also present on the occasion were Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, ICSB President Muzaffar Ahmed, Bangladesh Finance Vice-Chairman Iqbal U Ahmed, Audit Committee Chairman Md. Roknuzzaman FCA And others. The invited guests congratulated Bangladesh Finance on such recognition.







The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has awarded various organizations in 13 categories at a function held at a hotel in the capital late on Sunday.Bangladesh Finance received the Bronze Award in recognition of the best corporate governance excellence in the 'Financial Services Sector' for 2020, says a press release.The institution was recognized for the Bronze Award considering the impartiality and strength of the Board of Finance of Bangladesh in the 'Financial Services Sector'.Its efficiency and transparency in management, the effectiveness of its inter-audit system, and its commitment to social responsibility played key roles.Chairman of the organization Manowar Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid and Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naeem ACS. received the award on behalf of Bangladesh Finance from Honorable Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.Also present on the occasion were Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, ICSB President Muzaffar Ahmed, Bangladesh Finance Vice-Chairman Iqbal U Ahmed, Audit Committee Chairman Md. Roknuzzaman FCA And others. The invited guests congratulated Bangladesh Finance on such recognition.