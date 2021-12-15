Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Online session on banking, financial services, insurance held

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Business Desk

In partnership with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform provider; Think Art Limited organized an exclusive online session around Driving Consistent Omnichannel Customer Journeys in BFSI that brought together leaders from BFSI organizations across Bangladesh.
Ahsanul Khandaker, Senior Account Manager, Infobip Bangladesh, opened the session with an insightful presentation on how the BFSI experience can be transformed with omnichannel CX. Ahsanul demonstrated how Infobip's Cloud Contact Center and AI-Based Chatbot solutions that integrate with social media channels can empower financial organizations in driving a seamless omnichannel customer experience for their customers, says a press release.
This was followed by a lively fireside chat with Yusuf Muhammad Zubayer, Senior Manager & Vice President, Digital Financial Services (DFS) Planning, The City Bank Ltd., where he revealed how City Bank navigated the pandemic in terms of customer expectations and service delivery. He also discussed how Infobip's solutions help in providing a connected customer experience and are an integral part of City Bank's omnichannel customer journey.
The session concluded with a power-packed panel discussion around messaging and its role in the future of customer experience in BFSI. The discussion featured veterans from the BFSI industry including M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail and SME Banking Division, Eastern Bank Limited; Syed Masodul Bari, Deputy Managing Director & CIO, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd.; Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, Nagad were present as distinguished panelists and Rubayat Saleheen, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, Guardian Life Insurance Limited as the panel moderator.
The panelists shared their perspective on the future of digital banking and omnichannel strategy, and how chatbot-based self-service banking is growing in Bangladesh. They examined the security concerns that come with integrating modern messaging solutions and explored the effectiveness of customer journey mapping and behavior-based messaging for financial services.  
Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 8 billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
AIBL opens its198th branch at Daulatpur, Khulna
Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021
British Council offers special benefits to EBL cardholders
Why is there no McDonald’s in BD?
BMW to add X5 production in China
foodpanda gives special rebate on big buys
Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees at Moheskhali


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft