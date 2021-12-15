Video
Walton video content creators get cash wards

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Business Desk

The authorities of Walton Refrigerator have awarded top three video content creators among ten who participated in the final round of the second season of its video making contest titled 'Smart Fridge, Smart Maker'. The top three contestants respectively received taka 3, 2 and 1 lakh as rewards with crests for reach while rest of them have been given attractive gifts and crests.
Earlier, in the first round of the contest, the top ten content creators received Tk 50,000 as reward by which they made video contents with maximum of 2 minute length on 5 selected themes given by Walton authorities for second round.
On Sunday (12 December, 2021) the video contents submitted by the top ten content creators were placed at the grand finale held at Walton corporate office in Dhaka where the winners were picked and given rewards. National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. (WHIL) Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan were the judges in the grand finale.
WHIL's DMD Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Refrigerator's CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick, Senior Executive Directors F.M. Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, Firoj Alam and Amin Khan were also present on the occasion.
The top three video makers are- Team Falcon, Alam Morshed and Mesbah Kamal. Seven other winners are- Shoriful Islam Shamim, Kalpachitra Production, Motion Flex, Sarwar Jahan Apu, Team Pythagoras, The Story Tellers and Tanim Abdullah.
The first round of the contest was held from 6th October to 5th November 2021 where over one thousand contestants registered. A total of four hundred videos were submitted in the first round from where top 10 contestants were chosen for second round.
Reacting to the award, Shamim Ahmed, representative of the Team Falcon, thanked the Walton authorities for organizing such event. He said, we are glad to be here today and as far as we know, no other organization in the country has arranged such program before. The video-making themes were also wonderful and well-timed. I hope such kind of events will be continued in the future to encourage our creativity.


