LEDP appears godsend to cut unemployment thru freelancing

Learning and Earning Development Project (LEDP) under the auspices of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of the government contrib

tes to declining unemployment making young people self- employed through freelancing.

According to the LEDP documents, so far 77,000 youths, including people with disabilities, have completed the 'Professional Outsourcing Training' on three courses - graphic design, digital marketing and web design and development - across the country in the first and second phases of the project since 2016.

Of them, 32,234 youths are earning money through freelancing and their total income stood at around US$ 5 billion.

As female account for half of the country's total population, the LEDP has provided a two-day fundamental training on the ICT to 240,000 young women in the country.

Officials familiar with the project said the LEDP was launched to make the youths self employed through freelancing and develop them as entrepreneurs instead of chasing after jobs.

To achieve the target, the government distributed 13,000 laptops in the first phase and 4,000 laptops in the second phase among the meritorious youths, including the differently disabled persons.

Under the second phase, 3,000 youths have been given Fulbright Scholarships on 'Digital Skills' and 'Entrepreneur' through COL-Coursera Workforce Recovery Program under the initiative of the Commonwealth of Learning, Canada and the Coursera.

The project has, however, set a target of growing up 100,000 freelancers from the total 600,000 as entrepreneurs through the 'Freelancer to Entrepreneur' programme, creating 100,000 more freelancers and earning US$ 1 billion remittance from the online marketplace.

One Rubel Ali is among the efficient freelancers, who are contributing to local economy by making money under the auspices of Learning and Earning Development Project.

Rubel Ali is no more a poor person rather he has emerged as a role model to freelancers as he is earning around Taka 3 lakh per month through freelancing.

"It was very hard to continue my study since my poor father was unable to manage even daily food for us. My siblings - one brother and two sisters - had to stop their studies at primary level," said Rubel coming from the country's northwest said.

He added: "Sometimes we had to quench hunger by chewing sugarcane. I had to work on others' farms before and after school".

Now a third year student of History Department of Rajshahi New Government Degree College, Rubel said, "I learned about the LEDP through facebook in 2020. Subsequently I completed three courses to become regularly engaged with the profession.

Mosammat Alza, a master's student, also completed a course on web designing and now earning about Taka 10,000 per month.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said around 6.5 lakh IT freelancers across the country are now earning money after taking training from the LEDP. -BSS







